Hepburn: Travels with Himmy bring many blessings and much fun

My travel log, part three.
Destination: Points south of North Platte.
I thought that I would end my travels at Cody Park, but Himmy and I had not ventured south of town. He had some sights that he wanted to show me.
We headed south on Highway 83 and then took a turn to the left onto a gravel road. The sign on the corner read North Platte Feeders. We continued driving on the hilly, bumpy road until there were cows as far as the eye could see.
Himmy’s interest in the feedlot came from his years at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center. He worked with feeder cows and crops.
After observing thousands of cows, we turned around and headed back to North Platte. At the bottom of Dodge Hill, we pulled into WCREEC, and Himmy gave me a tour. He was keen to show me crops that were tended by him and his students.
We took a minute to travel down the photogenic lane where many pose for pictures. Wedding and family photos and senior pictures are photographed in the iconic lane for posterity.
The next stop was to a cousin whom I have featured in a number of my columns. Sheila and her husband, Bob, own and work at Freezes Bait and Tackle on South Willow Street. Another iconic landmark.
Our Tuesday trip seemed more like a two-week vacation to me. I loved getting out, seeing the land, breathing the fresh air and seeing the changes that had happened in and around North Platte.
I felt as though the whole world was opening its hands to me. That may not be a big deal to you, but it was to me. I had been cooped up for my own safety, but still, I was inside for more than 18 months.
Just think about that for a minute. I challenge you that you would not take anything for granted and would appreciate the small things, just like I was doing. I couldn’t stop smiling from the time I got in the van until I got out.
When I think how Himmy and I talked about this trip and began to make plans, we were so thankful that God was in the middle of all of our plans. Himmy was as excited as I was. We made our list of things to do. We prayed about our journey and asked God to bless it. And he did. It was a wonderful adventure for both of us.