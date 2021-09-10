Hepburn: Travels with Himmy bring many blessings and much fun

Our Tuesday trip seemed more like a two-week vacation to me. I loved getting out, seeing the land, breathing the fresh air and seeing the changes that had happened in and around North Platte.

I felt as though the whole world was opening its hands to me. That may not be a big deal to you, but it was to me. I had been cooped up for my own safety, but still, I was inside for more than 18 months.

Just think about that for a minute. I challenge you that you would not take anything for granted and would appreciate the small things, just like I was doing. I couldn’t stop smiling from the time I got in the van until I got out.

When I think how Himmy and I talked about this trip and began to make plans, we were so thankful that God was in the middle of all of our plans. Himmy was as excited as I was. We made our list of things to do. We prayed about our journey and asked God to bless it. And he did. It was a wonderful adventure for both of us.