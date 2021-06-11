Hepburn: Trip down memory lane with my brothers

This week my brothers, Tom and Jim Huffman, came for a visit. Jim lives in Omaha and Tom is in Phoenix, so it was a treat to have all of us together in the same room.

As the visit progressed, we began to swap stories of when we were young.

Tom picked up a pen and paper and said, “I want to write all this down.” Soon the scribbles covered the page and we were off down memory lane.

Since our dad, George Huffman, built our homes, we started with that topic. It wasn’t unusual for us to move. I lived in 19 homes by the time I was 19. Dad loved to build houses and would sell the one we were in and build us a new one. It happened so often that both Tom and I when we returned from college had to ring the doorbell to make sure whether we still lived there or we had moved.

We all knew that we did not hang pictures on the wall or use the dishwasher because the house had to be in tiptop shape for the next owner.

During our visit, we learned more about each other that we ever have. It was an out-of-this-world experience. We talked about everything Jim would recall something, which would remind Tom of a memory, and then I would chime in. It was like a pinball game — we just kept bouncing memories back and forth among the three of us.