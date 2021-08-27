Hepburn: Trip through Nebraska Sandhills is breathtaking

Like many people, I had never traveled to the Sandhills. But now I can cross this unexpected gem off my bucket list. On Tuesday my friend Himmy and I loaded into a van and drove north to explore the Sandhills.
This was an adventure I have been looking forward to since COVID-19 has kept me safe inside for a year and a half. The farthest north I had been was to the driveway at Linden Court. A gracious family loaned us their handicap-accessible van and made this trip possible.
I had heard about life in the Sandhills, and I wanted to know what was there. I thought it was sandy land with tufts of grass here and there. I thought it was hills of scraggly grass. I never dreamed there were ponds and lakes and beautiful rolling hills with grass and wildflowers blowing in the wind. The panoramic view was breathtaking. My head was spinning, looking left to right and right to left, taking in the sky dotted with clouds.
I couldn’t help thinking of the song Kim Baxter wrote, “Nebraska Sky.” I just kept going back to that.
We didn’t pass too many cars, but each time we did there was the country wave of lifting a finger off the steering wheel to say hi. There are many more cows than people in the Sandhills.
Our destination was Valentine. I was surprised because Valentine was bigger than I thought. We stopped at the Frosty Drive-In and had a burger and fries. It was delicious. As we drove down Main Street, there were many little shops.
People that I know from the Sandhills seem more peaceful and serene. There is something about them that is calming.
When we stopped to eat, we were quickly joined by half a dozen flies that Himmy chased out of the van, with the exception of one pesky fly. The freeloader enjoyed the ride all the way home.
I was so thankful to be able to say I had been to the Nebraska Sandhills. In my opinion, the word Sandhills doesn’t give it justice. People on the East and West coasts and people from big cities have no idea what they are missing. They don’t know what it’s like to travel for miles and see only wide-open spaces under a beautiful sky, where cows quietly graze and drink fresh water pumped out of the ground by windmills.
The day could not have been more perfect. We got out of the van to walk the Cowboy Trail that led to the bridge over the Niobrara River. The view was gorgeous. Below us were trees and the flowing water glistened in the sun. It was 96 degrees, but I didn’t care.
We left for Valentine at 10 in the morning and arrived home at 7:30 p.m. Needless to say, it was a very long day for me, but I expected that, and it was worth it.
Everyone should drive through the Sandhills at least once in their life. There is nothing else like it in the world. It is the perfect picture of God’s pristine land.