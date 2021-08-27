Hepburn: Trip through Nebraska Sandhills is breathtaking

People that I know from the Sandhills seem more peaceful and serene. There is something about them that is calming.

When we stopped to eat, we were quickly joined by half a dozen flies that Himmy chased out of the van, with the exception of one pesky fly. The freeloader enjoyed the ride all the way home.

I was so thankful to be able to say I had been to the Nebraska Sandhills. In my opinion, the word Sandhills doesn’t give it justice. People on the East and West coasts and people from big cities have no idea what they are missing. They don’t know what it’s like to travel for miles and see only wide-open spaces under a beautiful sky, where cows quietly graze and drink fresh water pumped out of the ground by windmills.

The day could not have been more perfect. We got out of the van to walk the Cowboy Trail that led to the bridge over the Niobrara River. The view was gorgeous. Below us were trees and the flowing water glistened in the sun. It was 96 degrees, but I didn’t care.

We left for Valentine at 10 in the morning and arrived home at 7:30 p.m. Needless to say, it was a very long day for me, but I expected that, and it was worth it.

Everyone should drive through the Sandhills at least once in their life. There is nothing else like it in the world. It is the perfect picture of God’s pristine land.