Hepburn: Try your best and you’ll always be your best

One of the joys of my life is to get out on the open road (haha) in Linden Court and drive my wheelchair. It is a good day when I can make a sharp turn or even a U-turn and not bump into the wall or a person.

Being able to travel around all by myself for as long as I want is my definition of independence. That might not seem like a big deal to you, and you might not ever think about it, but to me it is a quantum leap!

Some days I am grinning from ear to ear as I cruise around the corners. But then the next day, I may not drive with the same confidence. It is hard for me to understand why some days I drive well and others not so well.

Just today, my occupational therapist asked me if I wanted to go for a drive. I jump at the chance any time I get to drive.

When it came time to make my U-turn, it wasn’t my best. I didn’t do as well as I had the day the before. I was a little discouraged. Kaitlin, my occupational therapist, looked me in the eye and asked me, “What day is this?” I said, “It’s Thursday.” She reminded me, “I saw you yesterday making all kinds of fancy turns. You are driving so much better than you did a year ago. I am so proud of you.”

She went on to say, “Don’t beat yourself up if you have a day when you aren’t up to speed.”