Hepburn: Try your best and you’ll always be your best

One of the joys of my life is to get out on the open road (haha) in Linden Court and drive my wheelchair. It is a good day when I can make a sharp turn or even a U-turn and not bump into the wall or a person.
Being able to travel around all by myself for as long as I want is my definition of independence. That might not seem like a big deal to you, and you might not ever think about it, but to me it is a quantum leap!
Some days I am grinning from ear to ear as I cruise around the corners. But then the next day, I may not drive with the same confidence. It is hard for me to understand why some days I drive well and others not so well.
Just today, my occupational therapist asked me if I wanted to go for a drive. I jump at the chance any time I get to drive.
When it came time to make my U-turn, it wasn’t my best. I didn’t do as well as I had the day the before. I was a little discouraged. Kaitlin, my occupational therapist, looked me in the eye and asked me, “What day is this?” I said, “It’s Thursday.” She reminded me, “I saw you yesterday making all kinds of fancy turns. You are driving so much better than you did a year ago. I am so proud of you.”
She went on to say, “Don’t beat yourself up if you have a day when you aren’t up to speed.”
She explained that my hand gets fatigued, and it is all part of multiple sclerosis. She reminded me I have had multiple sclerosis for 40 years and told me it is remarkable that I can use my hand and control my chair as well as I do.
I forget that I have multiple sclerosis and sometimes need to be reminded that being tired is part of it. I appreciated her little pep talk, and when she left, I felt so much better.
Here I am, always the encourager of others. I should take my own advice and encourage myself and not be so judgmental. I should not expect success all the time. I should always just do my best, but my best may be over the top on Monday, but not so great on Tuesday.
I think Don Miguel Ruiz said it best in his book “The Four Agreements.” In the book, the fourth agreement is: Always do your best.
Ruiz explains, “Under any circumstance always do your best and no less. But keep in mind that our best is never going to be the same from one moment to the next. When you wake up energized in the morning, your best will be better than when you are tired the night before. Your best will be different when you are healthy as opposed to sick. Your best will depend on whether you are feeling wonderful and happy, not angry and upset. “
Ruiz reminds us, “Do not be concerned about the future, keep your attention on today, and stay in the present moment. Just live one day at a time and always do your best.”
There you have it. I learned a valuable lesson today.