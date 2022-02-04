Hepburn: Valentine’s Day giving blossoms through the years

You will not believe the dollars spent on Valentine’s Day. You had better sit down.
» Last year, Americans spent approximately $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day-related purchases.
» Candy is the most popular Valentine’s Day gift, with 54% buying sweets in 2021. This comes out to around $2 billion in spending.
» Americans purchase about 58 million pounds of chocolate for Valentine’s Day.
» A century ago, Hallmark began manufacturing Valentine’s Day cards.
» Valentine’s Day has remained one of Hallmark’s two biggest holidays, along with Christmas, since the postcard company’s founding in 1910.
» Industrywide, around 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent annually — not including children’s classroom cards, according to Hallmark.
» Roses dominate the top spot for Valentine’s Day flowers.
Do you remember planning and plotting what valentine cards you would send to your classmates?
I remember my mom taking me to the big Grant store on the corner of Fourth and Dewey. I would look for just the right box of cards.
Once selected, I would take them home, go to my room and begin the selection of who got which card. I would write their name in the card and sign my name. Then I would carefully seal the cards in their little envelopes and write their name on the outside in red letters. Each would get decorated with pictures or stickers.
The next day it was time to create our valentines holders at school. We would cut two hearts out of file folders and tape them together, leaving an opening in the top for the valentines. The rest of the afternoon was filed with decorating our holders with hearts and lace. We kept our folders on our desk.
Every time someone put a valentine in my holder, I wanted to open right away. But teacher said wait for everyone to get their valentines delivered
On Valentine’s Day we would have a classroom party. The room mother would bring us treats and we would open all our valentines.
When I got home, I always showed my mom all my cards and neatly tucked them away.
One year, on Valentine’s Day my doorbell rang. I opened the door and there was the boy I really liked running to get in the car.
I looked down and the on the porch was a valentine, a paper cup with a pipe cleaner handle with candy inside and a red tulip. I was all aflutter. The perfect ending to a perfect day.
Fifty years later the boy’s mother and I bumped into each other downtown. In our conversation, the Valentine’s Day delivery came up. His mother admitted she was the one who encouraged him to leave the flower.
I can still remember the giddiness I felt on that day when I was in the sixth grade.
More about this sweet holiday next week.