Hepburn: Valentine’s Day giving blossoms through the years

Once selected, I would take them home, go to my room and begin the selection of who got which card. I would write their name in the card and sign my name. Then I would carefully seal the cards in their little envelopes and write their name on the outside in red letters. Each would get decorated with pictures or stickers.

The next day it was time to create our valentines holders at school. We would cut two hearts out of file folders and tape them together, leaving an opening in the top for the valentines. The rest of the afternoon was filed with decorating our holders with hearts and lace. We kept our folders on our desk.

Every time someone put a valentine in my holder, I wanted to open right away. But teacher said wait for everyone to get their valentines delivered

On Valentine’s Day we would have a classroom party. The room mother would bring us treats and we would open all our valentines.

When I got home, I always showed my mom all my cards and neatly tucked them away.

One year, on Valentine’s Day my doorbell rang. I opened the door and there was the boy I really liked running to get in the car.