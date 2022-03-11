Hepburn: Volunteering makes the world a better place

Where would we be without volunteers? The expression “people coming out of the woodwork” is a good way to describe how people come to the aid of those in need.

In rural Nebraska it was a tradition, if a barn needed to be “raised,” there would be people to do it. If hardship kept a family from bringing in the crop, the crop was harvested by neighbors and friends.

A volunteer is a person who freely gives of their time and talent to accomplish a task for their fellow man.

The best example of volunteering happened right here in North Platte more than 80 years ago. It was called the North Platte Canteen. The Canteen was operated entirely by 55,000 volunteers from about 125 communities in and around the state.

During World War II, 6 million service personnel were provided with cookies, coffee, doughnuts and a slice of homemade cake on their 10-minute stop in North Platte. It was the ultimate in volunteering providing 40,000 cookies, 7,000 cakes and 6,500 doughnuts.

Today the biggest need for volunteers is nonprofit organizations.

There are a few nonprofit organizations that are near and dear to my heart: L2 for Kids, an organization that provides school clothes for underprivileged kids; the Special Olympics, where disabled kids spend the day competing in events like racing, swimming and bowling; and KJLT, North Platte’s own Christian radio station.

Let’s take a minute to imagine a world with no volunteers. Your child would not be playing soccer because there would be no coaches. Your grandmother would not have warm meals delivered to her home. There would be no plays at the high school, college or playhouse. And don’t forget your own church. There would be no Sunday school for your kids, no nursery for the babies and no potluck dinners.

Without volunteers, life would come to a standstill. Just think about Christmastime with no volunteers. There would be no Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. There would be no Christmas displays at Cody Park with carols merrily playing, and there would be none of the fun Christmas activities in downtown North Platte.

There would be no Nebraskaland Days parade, Veterans Day parade or St. Patrick’s Day parade. There would be no parades at all.

There would be 61 families without homes in North Platte because there would be no Habitat for Humanity where every house is completely built by volunteers.

I will end with words from Project Helping, a national organization that promotes the mental health benefits of volunteering by organizing volunteer events to make an impact in communities:

“Volunteers are visionaries of sorts! Volunteers aren’t impractical but they are idealists who have the creativity to envision a better world.

“Volunteers believe in the power of people and the possibility of change. They also offer love. Love is demonstrated through care; it takes work. Volunteers labor for the good of others; they work for their wellbeing. In short, they care. And just as the most admirable forms of care are practiced not for money but out of genuine concern, the volunteer receives no monetary reward for her labor. ... Volunteers are enthusiasts. They attach themselves to a particular cause and devote their time and resources to it. This is encouraging not only because it sets a positive example for others, but because it fosters strength and inspires spirit, and resilience, within a community.”