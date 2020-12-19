Hepburn: We all learned how to adapt in 2020

As I look back on 2020, it has been a challenging year. No one will dispute that.

When it comes to what will be written in the history books, the common denominator will be that everyone had to learn to adapt. Period.

We were just getting the year off to a roaring good start when our lives were thrown into a tizzy. After eight months the playing field is still changing. We are still learning to adjust.

Not only have our habits had to change, but our vocabulary has changed too. Terms like social distancing, stay-at-home orders, takeout instead of dine-in and masking up are everyday phrases.

The year 2021 is only two weeks away. Nothing is probably going to change in those two weeks, so we need to pull up our bootstraps and be ready to tackle the ever-present challenges.

Staying positive is important for yourself and those around you.

I’ve searched high and low on the internet, in my files and a few books to share with you some encouraging words of wisdom as you look forward to the new year. I hope they inspire you.

» It’s easy to complain. But that won’t stop the world events. We have to stay positive, have faith and stay strong. That’s the only way to cope.