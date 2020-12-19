Hepburn: We all learned how to adapt in 2020

As I look back on 2020, it has been a challenging year. No one will dispute that.
When it comes to what will be written in the history books, the common denominator will be that everyone had to learn to adapt. Period.
We were just getting the year off to a roaring good start when our lives were thrown into a tizzy. After eight months the playing field is still changing. We are still learning to adjust.
Not only have our habits had to change, but our vocabulary has changed too. Terms like social distancing, stay-at-home orders, takeout instead of dine-in and masking up are everyday phrases.
The year 2021 is only two weeks away. Nothing is probably going to change in those two weeks, so we need to pull up our bootstraps and be ready to tackle the ever-present challenges.
Staying positive is important for yourself and those around you.
I’ve searched high and low on the internet, in my files and a few books to share with you some encouraging words of wisdom as you look forward to the new year. I hope they inspire you.
» It’s easy to complain. But that won’t stop the world events. We have to stay positive, have faith and stay strong. That’s the only way to cope.
» Being positive is not a state of mind, it is a way of life.
» See how long you can go in your day without one negative thought sneaking in. If one gets by you, change it.
» If you keep believing, keep trusting and be grateful, you’ll see God at work in your life.
» We all have challenges. We all face conflicts. Life is about our resilience and ability to meet the ups and downs with a positive attitude.
» Your face is a reflection of your attitude. Make sure that you are joyful inside and out.
» If you choose to be positive and grateful, you can expect to have a great day.
» A positive attitude causes a chain reaction. It is a spark that ignites good thoughts.
» No matter what you’re going through, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It may be difficult, but you will get there.
» Even the strongest of people sometimes need someone to tell them it will be OK. Be that person.
» No matter how hard this world becomes, we must never run low on kindness.
» Optimism improves our today, gives us a better tomorrow.
» Be joyful, have fun and spread happiness all around you. You will be the incentive for others’ joy.
» People might wonder what I am up to, but I will always keep smiling and be positive. That is my daily goal.
