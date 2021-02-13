Hepburn: We all need to develop a patient heart

A part that jumped off the page for me was “Waiting and patience go hand in hand, but again patience is not simply waiting — it is how we act while we are waiting.”

Meyer continues, “If we never have to wait for anything — if we never go through difficult circumstances or need to trust God — then we wouldn’t need patience at all.”

James 1:2-3 actually tell us that God uses the trials in our lives to develop our patience.

The more I read this book, the more I could identify with the advice. I think a lot like Meyer does. You have to enjoy the journey as you face the challenges that life throws your way. I am an example of a work in progress. The Lord is not done developing my patience yet.

Every single day you have many opportunities to be patient and kind.

Be patient when:

» Someone pushes ahead of you in line or takes your parking spot.

» Someone interrupts your conversation with someone.

» A friend or coworker doesn’t notice a need you have.

» Others need you to listen to what is important to them.

» Someone doesn’t work as fast as you do.