Hepburn: We all need to develop a patient heart

I have been waiting patiently to write this column about patience. Lo and behold, today’s devotion centered about how we need to be still before the Lord while we wait patiently for Him — Psalm 37:7. In God’s perfect timing, this was I needed to hear today. It was no coincidence.
Jeff Gorley and I just finished reading “Developing Patience” by Joyce Meyer. Meyer is a best-selling Christian author who has written more than 500 books.
Jeff and I have been meeting together every Monday morning for the last nine years. However, COVID-19 changed our plans from face-to-face meetings to a weekly phone call. We patiently would not let it stop us.
My caregivers at Linden Court keep asking me if I had read Meyer’s book yet. I told them to be patient and, after I read it, it will be their turn.
The book is small but mighty. It is jam-packed full of gems that describe just how to develop a patient heart. The book starts with the definition of patience: “Long suffering, mild, gentle constant in all circumstances.”
The book is divided in six parts.
Meyer teaches that patience is something God gives you to help us to “wait well.” As you cooperate with God to develop patience in your life, it makes everything more enjoyable and ultimately helps you reach your destination.
A part that jumped off the page for me was “Waiting and patience go hand in hand, but again patience is not simply waiting — it is how we act while we are waiting.”
Meyer continues, “If we never have to wait for anything — if we never go through difficult circumstances or need to trust God — then we wouldn’t need patience at all.”
James 1:2-3 actually tell us that God uses the trials in our lives to develop our patience.
The more I read this book, the more I could identify with the advice. I think a lot like Meyer does. You have to enjoy the journey as you face the challenges that life throws your way. I am an example of a work in progress. The Lord is not done developing my patience yet.
Every single day you have many opportunities to be patient and kind.
Be patient when:
» Someone pushes ahead of you in line or takes your parking spot.
» Someone interrupts your conversation with someone.
» A friend or coworker doesn’t notice a need you have.
» Others need you to listen to what is important to them.
» Someone doesn’t work as fast as you do.
» Someone calls at an inconvenient time and asks for help.
Meyer is adamant that always being in a hurry can prevent you from enjoying the journey. She explains that how you start your day sets the pace for the day. If we start our morning in a hurry, everything inside of us goes into high gear and we don’t slow down the rest of the day.
There you have it. It’s up to you. If you are going to need the patience in your day, then you need to start early. You need to take a breath, have a conversation with God and face the day with a patient heart.