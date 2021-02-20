Hepburn: We must hang in there and stay the course

After dealing with COVID-19, people are expressing frustration over again and again. People are tired of wearing masks and social distancing everywhere they go. I am so tired of hearing the expression “I am so over this.”

We didn’t ask for this, but it’s here and we are right in the thick of it. You may feel overwhelmed, and you’re not alone feeling that way, but we have to keep putting one foot in front of the other until we can see the end is in sight.

I can’t believe it has been almost a full year. I can count on one hand the number of times I have been able to just go outside the door for a breath of fresh air. And having company has been out of the question. Sometimes leaving my room was not an option.

I am not complaining, just explaining. I am so thankful I am safe here in Linden Court.

Things are looking up. With the development and distribution of the vaccine, I was able to venture farther than the front door and go to the doctor’s office.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. But if you stay in the tunnel you will never see the light. An old poem tells us, “When care is pressing you down a bit. Rest if you must, but don’t you quit. Life is strange with its twists and turns. As every one of us sometimes learns.”