Hepburn: We must have hope to survive and thrive

It is difficult to wrap your mind around hope and what it means. Everybody has their own perception of what hope is. It can be found in the Bible more than 150 times.
One definition of hope: An optimistic state of mind that is based on expectations of positive things happening in your life.
What hope means to a 5-year-old is different from what it means to an adult. The more you have lived, the bigger your world gets.
To have hope is to want something that makes your life better in some way. It can help make a tough situation more bearable and improve our lives because seeing a better future motivates us to take the steps to make it happen. Without hope, we will quit trying and throw in the towel.
Whoever thought that a discussion about hope would bring such diverse thoughts. It is a simple four-letter word that is not simple at all.
I do know that hope keeps us going — without it we would shrivel up like a balloon without air. When I lived in my house on Buffalo, I always had six or seven colorful balloons. I had them reinflated on a regular basis so they would always be visible in each room. Each one had a positive, encouraging message. Just like the helium in those balloons, hope inflates us.
Hopeful, exhilarating thoughts do more than just help us feel good; they literally lift us above hardship like helium in a balloon. So, fill your mind with light thinking, and in time, you’ll naturally rise above the fray.
Hope just doesn’t fall into place by itself. It isn’t a spectator sport. You have to “get in the game:”
» Hope requires courage. You have to take the first steps forward. You need to put one foot in front of the other.
» Hope requires faith. It is the anchor on the ship. Even when the storm rages, you will stay in place.
» Hope requires resolve. You cannot give up. You have to keep moving toward what you are hoping for. Keeping your eye on the prize, believing you will get there.
» Hope requires persistence. You have to be the proverbial dog with the bone. Never let go of your hope.
No matter how difficult a problem or situation, there is always something to hope for, and everyone has the right to be hopeful. And hope is infectious. Your hope can bring hope to others.
Hope is important because it makes the present less difficult to bear. If we believe tomorrow will be better, we can beat the hardships today.
Every day I look at the sign on my door from my friend Himmy. It is words from the old hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness:” “Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow.”
These are great words to live by.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!