Hepburn: We must have hope to survive and thrive

It is difficult to wrap your mind around hope and what it means. Everybody has their own perception of what hope is. It can be found in the Bible more than 150 times.

One definition of hope: An optimistic state of mind that is based on expectations of positive things happening in your life.

What hope means to a 5-year-old is different from what it means to an adult. The more you have lived, the bigger your world gets.

To have hope is to want something that makes your life better in some way. It can help make a tough situation more bearable and improve our lives because seeing a better future motivates us to take the steps to make it happen. Without hope, we will quit trying and throw in the towel.

Whoever thought that a discussion about hope would bring such diverse thoughts. It is a simple four-letter word that is not simple at all.

I do know that hope keeps us going — without it we would shrivel up like a balloon without air. When I lived in my house on Buffalo, I always had six or seven colorful balloons. I had them reinflated on a regular basis so they would always be visible in each room. Each one had a positive, encouraging message. Just like the helium in those balloons, hope inflates us.