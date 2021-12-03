Hepburn: What traditions get you in the Christmas spirit?

Before we had time to realize it was going to happen, it was already happening.

We had just finished celebrating Thanksgiving with our cornucopia of blessings, and here Christmas was right on the doorstep.

What do you do to get your attention on the Christmas season? Is it getting out all your Christmas decorations and putting up the tree? Or is it going out into the community and enjoying activities. For me, it was always the Robert M. Rouch Memorial Living Christmas Tree. I sang in it and I have written about it for many years.

Jeanie wanted to share a poem she wrote to help you get in the Christmas spirit.

Enjoy!

Christmas is near. Christmas means cheer, Christmas is almost here.

We’ve had some snow we’ve heard it blow. The season is on the go.

It’s time to care. It’s time to share. It’s time for the partridge and pear.

Out come the lights. The tree goes upright. Oh, what a joyous night.

It’s the season for people and presents and parties. It’s all so very much fun