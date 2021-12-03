 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hepburn: What traditions get you in the Christmas spirit?
0 comments

Hepburn: What traditions get you in the Christmas spirit?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Before we had time to realize it was going to happen, it was already happening.

We had just finished celebrating Thanksgiving with our cornucopia of blessings, and here Christmas was right on the doorstep.

What do you do to get your attention on the Christmas season? Is it getting out all your Christmas decorations and putting up the tree? Or is it going out into the community and enjoying activities. For me, it was always the Robert M. Rouch Memorial Living Christmas Tree. I sang in it and I have written about it for many years.

Jeanie wanted to share a poem she wrote to help you get in the Christmas spirit.

Enjoy!

Christmas is near. Christmas means cheer, Christmas is almost here.

We’ve had some snow we’ve heard it blow. The season is on the go.

It’s time to care. It’s time to share. It’s time for the partridge and pear.

Out come the lights. The tree goes upright. Oh, what a joyous night.

It’s the season for people and presents and parties. It’s all so very much fun

But whoa. Wait a minute, hold on, just slow down,

There is something else to be done.

Celebrating is great, but don’t make the mistake and let the fun get in the way

of the very reason there is a Christmas and what happened on that day.

We sing of his birth in all the wonderful carols of angels and kings.

We imagine the glistening star in the sky and the angels, their glorious wings.

They told us to worship to honor this sweet little baby.

They told us he was God’s son.

He came down to us because he loves us

and he wants us to be daughters and sons

of His heavenly father, who sent him to live here on earth for a time.

We must not forget him not ever, not for a minute,

He said, I will make you mine.

Christmas time is joy and happiness, but before all the celebrations begin

take the time to acknowledge the reason we celebrate

and give thanks for forgiveness of sin.

On that dark and cold night in a stable far away Mary laid God’s son in the hay.

We call it Christmas. And we all stop what we are doing,

we gather together, and we pray

our savior came into our world that day and nothing was ever the same.

By God’s grace we were blessed with forgiveness,

and it is ours through his son’s holy name.

So as you celebrate and share through Christmas season

with all those you love, go have fun!

But look up to heaven and give God thanks for his grace through Jesus his son.

Mary Hepburn

Mary Hepburn is in her 27th year of writing a column for the North Platte Telegraph.

 The North Platte Telegraph
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all
Columnists

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News