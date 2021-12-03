Hepburn: What traditions get you in the Christmas spirit?

Before we had time to realize it was going to happen, it was already happening.
We had just finished celebrating Thanksgiving with our cornucopia of blessings, and here Christmas was right on the doorstep.
What do you do to get your attention on the Christmas season? Is it getting out all your Christmas decorations and putting up the tree? Or is it going out into the community and enjoying activities. For me, it was always the Robert M. Rouch Memorial Living Christmas Tree. I sang in it and I have written about it for many years.
Jeanie wanted to share a poem she wrote to help you get in the Christmas spirit.
Enjoy!
Christmas is near. Christmas means cheer, Christmas is almost here.
We’ve had some snow we’ve heard it blow. The season is on the go.
It’s time to care. It’s time to share. It’s time for the partridge and pear.
Out come the lights. The tree goes upright. Oh, what a joyous night.
It’s the season for people and presents and parties. It’s all so very much fun
But whoa. Wait a minute, hold on, just slow down,
There is something else to be done.
Celebrating is great, but don’t make the mistake and let the fun get in the way
of the very reason there is a Christmas and what happened on that day.
We sing of his birth in all the wonderful carols of angels and kings.
We imagine the glistening star in the sky and the angels, their glorious wings.
They told us to worship to honor this sweet little baby.
They told us he was God’s son.
He came down to us because he loves us
and he wants us to be daughters and sons
of His heavenly father, who sent him to live here on earth for a time.
We must not forget him not ever, not for a minute,
He said, I will make you mine.
Christmas time is joy and happiness, but before all the celebrations begin
take the time to acknowledge the reason we celebrate
and give thanks for forgiveness of sin.
On that dark and cold night in a stable far away Mary laid God’s son in the hay.
We call it Christmas. And we all stop what we are doing,
we gather together, and we pray
our savior came into our world that day and nothing was ever the same.
By God’s grace we were blessed with forgiveness,
and it is ours through his son’s holy name.
So as you celebrate and share through Christmas season
with all those you love, go have fun!
But look up to heaven and give God thanks for his grace through Jesus his son.