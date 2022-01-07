Hepburn: When the world is in chaos, we don’t have to be

Jeanie just learned that she was getting a new refrigerator. This excited her, to say the least. Before the fridge could be delivered, a new floor had to be laid.

“I had to move the fridge out and my pantry cupboard where I store lots and lots of food,” Jeanie explained. To do that, all the food had to come out. But it was the last thing before the new fridge arrived.

“My kitchen became a maze of stacked food on the floor, the table and the counters. And the old fridge was in the middle of it. What a mess!” Jeanie lamented. But it would all be worth it when the new fridge arrived.

Except Jeanie’s husband went to the doctor Thursday. He has COVID-19. Two-week quarantine for both of them. No one comes in. No one goes out. No new refrigerator for two weeks.

Jeanie’s world may be in chaos, but that doesn’t mean she has to be.

The question becomes: How do Jeanie and others whose lives are topsy-turvy cope with a disruptive mess?