Hepburn: When the world is in chaos, we don’t have to be

Jeanie just learned that she was getting a new refrigerator. This excited her, to say the least. Before the fridge could be delivered, a new floor had to be laid.
“I had to move the fridge out and my pantry cupboard where I store lots and lots of food,” Jeanie explained. To do that, all the food had to come out. But it was the last thing before the new fridge arrived.
“My kitchen became a maze of stacked food on the floor, the table and the counters. And the old fridge was in the middle of it. What a mess!” Jeanie lamented. But it would all be worth it when the new fridge arrived.
Except Jeanie’s husband went to the doctor Thursday. He has COVID-19. Two-week quarantine for both of them. No one comes in. No one goes out. No new refrigerator for two weeks.
Jeanie’s world may be in chaos, but that doesn’t mean she has to be.
The question becomes: How do Jeanie and others whose lives are topsy-turvy cope with a disruptive mess?
Jeanie says all she can do is laugh. She can put everything back in the pantry and pull out the rolled-up rug (that she keeps tripping over) or she can continue to gingerly step over the rolled-up rug and dig through all the food to find what she needs every time she cooks.
“That means there is an avalanche every time I move something on the table,” Jeanie says.
So, when chaos strikes, you have to decide how you will deal with the mess.
» You can get mad or accept the situation.
Jeanie can’t change that her husband has COVID. Her kitchen is in a state of disarray. Getting mad changes nothing. Jeanie admits, “I need to put on my big-girl panties and deal with my dilemma.”
» Do something that will lessen your frustration.
In Jeanie’s case, she can put all the food back in the pantry, move the old fridge back and then repeat the performance again in two weeks. That will take a few hours. Or she can leave it the way it is. Making that decision is solely up to Jeanie.
» Avoid complaining.
Complaining solves nothing, and no one wants to listen to you complain. Maya Angelou gave great advice on how to cope in the chaos. “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it,
change your attitude.”
Remember this situation is temporary. Jeanie’s husband will be fine. And in 14 days she will get her new refrigerator.