Hepburn: Where do you go when you need inspiration?

Each morning, I begin my day by reading wise words from wise people. I have four devotional calendars that bring me words from well-known, well-respected authors, pastors and speakers. They give me Scripture to read and lessons to think about. They are my mentors of sorts. I look for their advice, inspiration and encouragement each day.
Another “mentor” is Max Lucado. Max has written many books and I have read many of them. I have learned a lot from Max about God, about love and forgiveness.
It is important to keep learning at every age and most of us always look for books that are written to give us more knowledge, more wisdom and strength.
As Jeanie and I were searching for great topics, we ran across the following article that just warmed our hearts. Simple, sweet advice from a source none of us would think of to be inspired.
Of course, after we read and smiled, we knew you needed to read it too.
The following article was featured in Southern Living magazine.
“Children’s books are full of wisdom,” the article begins. “They contain some of the most important, well said, and beautifully told advice that can be found in the literary world. ... It’s true though, after childhood, we tend to leave the children’s books on the shelves to gather dust. ... We should treasure their simple lessons, because they always, always apply.”
Here are eight of those books and the lessons the article’s authors learned from them. You can read more here.
» “Never give up.” — “The Little Engine that Could” by Watty Piper.
» “Give and give and give.” — “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein.
» “Treasure friendship.” — “Winnie the Pooh” by A.A. Milne.
» “Kindness counts. Tell the truth. Be a team player.” — “Berenstain Bears — Kindness Counts” by Stan and Jan Berenstain.
» “Look closer, you’ll find wisdom there.” — “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
» “Sharing makes everyone’s life richer.” — “Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister.
» “Stand with those who need your help.” — “Horton Hears a Who” by Dr. Seuss.
» “Be open to adventure.” — “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans.
If you need inspiration, encouragement or wisdom, try “listening” to the characters in the classic books for kids. Simple but accurate advice for all to heed.