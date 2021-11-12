Hepburn: Where do you go when you need inspiration?

Each morning, I begin my day by reading wise words from wise people. I have four devotional calendars that bring me words from well-known, well-respected authors, pastors and speakers. They give me Scripture to read and lessons to think about. They are my mentors of sorts. I look for their advice, inspiration and encouragement each day.

Another “mentor” is Max Lucado. Max has written many books and I have read many of them. I have learned a lot from Max about God, about love and forgiveness.

It is important to keep learning at every age and most of us always look for books that are written to give us more knowledge, more wisdom and strength.

As Jeanie and I were searching for great topics, we ran across the following article that just warmed our hearts. Simple, sweet advice from a source none of us would think of to be inspired.

Of course, after we read and smiled, we knew you needed to read it too.

The following article was featured in Southern Living magazine.