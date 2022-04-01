Hepburn: Who knew a phone call could be so complicated

Using your telephone might seem like an easy task. You don’t even think about it.

Three months ago, my voice-activated “Able” phone was not so able anymore. After 11 years of reliable service, it died.

Replacing the phone would seem like a simple thing — not so. A new phone was ordered, just like the one I had before and was accustomed to. The phone had a memory bank of all the people I called, and all I had to do was ask and the phone would dial the number. But there was one problem.

I turned my phone on and off by whistling.

The new phone was all ready to go. Numbers were transferred. I had my headset on and was raring to go. I whistled. Silence. I whistled again. Still silent.

The new “hands-free” phone was not hands-free at all. It could not be turned on without someone physically pushing a button.

So, for the next three months everybody had their two cents’ worth on how to solve the problem. It was like a roller coaster ride. I would get excited that maybe this was the fix and it wasn’t.

Disappointment soon led to frustration. Think about it. Every time I wanted to make a phone call, I had to turn on my call light to get someone to come in my room to turn the phone on, and when I was finished talking, I had to ask someone to turn it off.

It was a lesson in patience every single day. I would like to say I handled it well, but I didn’t.

Often in conversation, the person I was talking to would say, “OK, goodbye.”

I would yell, “No, no, no, don’t hang up.”

If they did, I was left with a phone screaming in my ear.

When this saga all began, my friend Himmy, who is a technological wizard, said, “If you can be patient, I will come up in a few months and fix the problem.”

So I waited. (Like I had a choice.)

The day finally arrived. Himmy was here this week. With cellphone in hand and bags filled with speakers, headsets and wires, he went to work. Everyone in Linden Court thought, “Himmy to the rescue,” but the roller coaster ride continued.

Over the next three days, Himmy did everything humanly possible and then some. He tried everything. And still I could not turn my phone on and off.

While I was at supper, Himmy kept working. He even took my old phone apart in hopes he could solve the problem.

When I came back from dinner, I noticed he had moved Alexa closer to me. It seems Alexa could do more than we ever realized. I can make a call using Alexa and I can hang up after I finish the call.

It is not quite the answer I wanted. When I use Alexa, it is like talking on speaker phone. If I want to make a personal phone call, I still use my phone for privacy. But I can make short informative calls all by myself.

This was a lesson in patience. This problem showed me how everyone rallied around to help me. They could see and feel my frustration. They went out of their way to help.

Himmy felt bad that he couldn’t solve the problem and that I had my hopes up, and he worried that I was disappointed. Not so. I was humbled that he would go to such length to help.

To ease my disappointment, Himmy said, “Today lunch is on me, and I am going to bring you a good burger!”

He is still on the road today, to Mississippi. Himmy is the definition of a good friend. If you looked up “friend” in the dictionary you would see a picture of Himmy.