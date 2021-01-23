Hepburn: Words of encouragement are a treasure

As I write my column each week, I have focused on bringing positive words into our changed and challenging world. My goal is to be a small light that shines a little hope, wisdom and encouragement your way as I write each week. When I spoke to my editor Joan today, she reinforced that people do look forward to my words.

I have discovered the more I search and write about positive topics the better, stronger and more motivated I am to continue writing. It has made my own world brighter because the words I share speak to me as well.

“Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.” — Dr. Hyder Zahed, HuffPost

That is what do. I write words.

I have learned all it takes is words to help someone or to change the way your day is going. Reading words of encouragement helps. You will find as you read, you start to answer your own questions. You process through your own thoughts.

There is such power in words.