Hepburn: Words of encouragement are a treasure

As I write my column each week, I have focused on bringing positive words into our changed and challenging world. My goal is to be a small light that shines a little hope, wisdom and encouragement your way as I write each week. When I spoke to my editor Joan today, she reinforced that people do look forward to my words.
I have discovered the more I search and write about positive topics the better, stronger and more motivated I am to continue writing. It has made my own world brighter because the words I share speak to me as well.
“Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.” — Dr. Hyder Zahed, HuffPost
That is what do. I write words.
I have learned all it takes is words to help someone or to change the way your day is going. Reading words of encouragement helps. You will find as you read, you start to answer your own questions. You process through your own thoughts.
There is such power in words.
In Don Miguel Ruiz’s book “The Four Agreements,” the first agreement is to be impeccable with your words. This means that before we speak, we choose our words carefully as they have the power to create or destroy. The goal is to be creative, encourage others and speak love to all you come in contact with, and we can if we are aware and conscious.
“Speak with integrity. Say only what you mean. Avoid using the word to speak against yourself or to gossip about others. Use the power of your word in the direction of truth and love.” — Don Miguel Ruiz
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen” (Ephesians 4:29).
I have always been described as a “Word Nerd.” I consider that a compliment. I try to pick my words carefully because they are so powerful. I have the opportunity to share my words each week and I value that.
I also like to share the words of other with you:
» “Be careful with your words. Once they are said, they can be only forgiven, not forgotten.” — Unknown
» “Words are free. It’s how you use them that may cost you.” — found on KushandWizdom
» “Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” — Rumi
» “One kind word can change someone’s entire day.” — Unknown
» “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” — Mother Teresa
Joseph Conrad wrote these words, and I could not agree with him more: “My task, which I am trying to achieve is, by the power of the written word, to make you hear, to make you feel — it is, before all, to make you see.”