Hershey QB Cooper Hill breaks collarbone in shutout loss to Mitchell

HERSHEY — Hershey junior quarterback and defensive back Cooper Hill broke his left collarbone on the third play of the game Friday night and things didn't get any better for the Panthers from there.

Mitchell (5-0) remained undefeated with a punishing ground game that accounted for all seven touchdowns in a 49-0 victory at Summers Field. Running back Hayden Umble rushed for four scores and quarterback Cael Peters added two in the ground, all six coming in the first half.

The Tigers, ranked eighth in Class C2 in this week's Omaha World-Herald state prep football poll, led 42-0 at the break.

"Everyone knows that Cooper is our guy," Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. "It's unfortunate for him and I feel bad for the kid. And obviously (Hill's teammates) see him go down and it does have a mental factor, especially with high school boys and high school kids in general.

"We're just going to pray for the best for him for sure and I know he's going to be a great leader on the sideline for us," Lowther said. "We just have got to move forward without him. I'm going to talk with (Hill) and say, 'Hey, we've got next year for sure.'"

The Panthers offense is now in the hands of freshman Rhodee Hill, who took the rest of the offensive snaps for Hershey (1-4). Hershey struggled to move the ball against a physical Mitchell team and crossed midfield just three times. The Tigers defense also had forced five turnovers in the first half, including four interceptions.

"He did what he could do," Lowther said of Hill's first career start. "Not all of that was his fault. There's some times our receivers have got to fight for the ball. He was thrown into a tough spot for sure and we'll have to adjust (the offense) a little bit with him. He's an athletic kid and luckily (Hill) lives with Rhodee, so I know he'll have plenty of talks with him and coach him up."

The Tigers didn't have any issues offensively with their smash-mouth style behind a massive offensive line that includes sophomore tackle Michael Suttles, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds.

Peters and Umble are listed at 220 and 200 pounds, respectively, as well.

"They're a a big team and we knew that coming in," Lowther said. "We tried to compete every play but obviously that's what they do. They wore us down and they wear other teams down. There's a reason why they're 5-0 and they're definitely one of the top teams in (Class) C2 for sure."

Mitchell drove 62 yards, all on the ground, on the opening possession of the game in which Hill was injured. Umble capped the drive with an 8-yard run and then got an interception six plays later to set up his second touchdown of the game as the Tigers led 14-0 just 5 minutes, 18 seconds into the first quarter.

Mitchell rushed for 126 yards in the opening quarter and Umble scored on a 33 yard run on the first play of the second to give the Tigers a 28-0 cushion. His fourth score came on a 11-yard run with just over a minute left in the half.

Mitchell sophomore Desmonde Smith had the only score of the second half as he rushed 44 yards for a touchdown with nine minutes left in regulation.

"We knew they were going to be really physical and it showed," Lowther said. "We just have to reset after this week."