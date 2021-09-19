Jacobson: A bushel and a peck of tomatoes

Many vegetable gardeners know well the thrill of growing tomatoes, but how many tomatoes do you really need? During the 1940s and continuing well into the 1960s and 1970s, home gardening became popular and 2020 and 2021 have shown record numbers returning to the dirt because of the pandemic.

The Victory Gardens of the 1940s sowed the seeds of excitement in vegetable growing, especially tomatoes. Working men like my grandfather, uncles and many neighbors became obsessed with growing the earliest tomato, the largest beefsteak tomato and the best producing canning tomato. The garden plot was enriched with horse or cow manure, compost and other amendments, then double shoveled, plowed or rototilled to make it ready to plant in spring.

Every summer the earliest tomato, the largest beefsteak and the most productive canner tomatoes were collected and dissected to get the seeds for next year’s tomatoes. Dried and stored in white envelopes in the cellar or someplace cool.