Jacobson: A picture perfect fall garden

Look around. The colors you see in October are often times in leaves, seeds and weeds. Weeds? Purples, whites and yellows color our flour along road, in fields, and along the wood’s edge. Taking a hint from nature, these native perennials are easy to grow, and flourish in full sun to part shade and well drained soils. Plant breeders have recognized the value in these native plants and are working on improved cultivars of asters. Two new introductions are aster “bluebird” and aster “purple dome” that are compact cultivars. These asters are definitely a major competitor for the chrysanthemum in our area, West Central Nebraska. A very simple but effective and eye-catching fall garden scheme would be to mass plant asters. They are easily available and are certainly hardy plants in fabulous colors. If you plant and overwinter your asters, remember to pinch them back in June so they will be fuller in the fall. Naturally, planting them in front of something else interesting would set them off better — say, dark green dwarf conifers. Yes, conifers are mostly evergreen but think about the texture and rich green color and you’ll see them as a perfect backdrop for blooming shrubs or flowers. Conifers come in various shades of green, some gold, some in bluish or blue-green tones. Some have twisting or weeping shapes — even more interesting!