Jacobson: Adding the blues to your perennial garden bed

A quick note about tall garden phlox: Tall phlox will bloom with large, beautiful flower heads. When those flowers die, they will become a little unsightly for a while, as most flowers do. But if you have patience and leave them alone, you will soon see the buds of new flowers developing in the same old flower head. Mine tend to rebloom three times in a summer. After the third time, I cut the whole plant off to the ground.

Likewise, day lilies will bloom, then tend to get ugly. Cut the entire plant off at ground level. Get rid of the ugly! It will fill back in with healthy green leaves which will look good until fall, and if it is a rebloomer, it will bloom again.

I use a lot of compost in my gardens that feeds the soil and seems to encourage everything, including the caryopteris to reseed. Every year, I get a few babies. They are very easy to recognize because they are bright yellow. There are not so many to make it a problem, but just enough to easily get new plants if I want to add more, or give some away. It will take that baby about two or three years to establish as a mature plant.