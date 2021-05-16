Jacobson: Adding to your garden, diet using edible plants

Introduce edible flowers gradually and in small quantities into your diet. I have long been an advocate of using herbs instead of salt to season foods, for a lower sodium healthier diet.

When seasoning with edible flowers, taste test and try to match the flavor to the recipe. Sweet or floral scented blossoms can be used to decorate desserts or garnish cold drinks. Peppery nasturtiums, cucumber-flavored borage and onion-flavored chive blossoms add interest to salads.

This is an interesting subject that I have researched many hours and would like to share some of the flower flavors and uses I have discovered in the process.

Edible landscapes combine ornamental flowers with vegetables, fruits and edible flowers. Floral ingredients such as peppery nasturtiums or tart Calendula add flavor, texture and color, and transform an ordinary garden salad into an exciting dish. There is a wide variety of colors, forms and sizes of edible flowers. Many are grown as annuals — plants that complete their life cycle in one growing season and are easy to grow in garden beds, raised beds and various containers. Edible flowers are used to garnish foods, however not all flowers are edible and it is important to choose only those you know are safe and are not treated with pesticides.