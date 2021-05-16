Jacobson: Adding to your garden, diet using edible plants

Introduce edible flowers gradually and in small quantities into your diet. I have long been an advocate of using herbs instead of salt to season foods, for a lower sodium healthier diet.
When seasoning with edible flowers, taste test and try to match the flavor to the recipe. Sweet or floral scented blossoms can be used to decorate desserts or garnish cold drinks. Peppery nasturtiums, cucumber-flavored borage and onion-flavored chive blossoms add interest to salads.
This is an interesting subject that I have researched many hours and would like to share some of the flower flavors and uses I have discovered in the process.
Edible landscapes combine ornamental flowers with vegetables, fruits and edible flowers. Floral ingredients such as peppery nasturtiums or tart Calendula add flavor, texture and color, and transform an ordinary garden salad into an exciting dish. There is a wide variety of colors, forms and sizes of edible flowers. Many are grown as annuals — plants that complete their life cycle in one growing season and are easy to grow in garden beds, raised beds and various containers. Edible flowers are used to garnish foods, however not all flowers are edible and it is important to choose only those you know are safe and are not treated with pesticides.
Blossoms should be harvested the day they will be used. Try to pick no more than one day early. When harvesting from your gardens you will know they are pesticide-free.
» Wash the fresh flowers gently and set them aside to dry.
» Refrigerate them in plastic sandwich bags until you use them.
» Remove interior flower parts such as stamens and pistils (i.e. squash or tulips). These are tart tasting in some flowers. The white lower part of petals adjacent to the stem should be removed as it can be bitter.
» When serving flowers fresh, add them to your dish just before serving.
Correct plant identification is important. Be sure you are harvesting flowers from the correct plant. When buying plants or seeds, make sure you are purchasing plants with the proper scientific name — this will ensure you are buying the correct plant. Here are some suggestions:
» Anise Hyssop flowers and leaves have a licorice flavor used in tea.
» Apple or plum flowers are mild with sweet floral flavor; use candied as garnish.
» Bachelor buttons flowers have a delicate spicy-sweet flavor; eaten fresh in salads or dried for tea.
» Basil flowers and leaves both have typical basil flavor; different varieties vary in flavor and some have additional flavor such as lemon basil. Freeze leaves to retain flavor long-term as dried leaves lose flavor.
» Beebalm (Monarda) flowers have a citrusy, sweet, hot, minty flavor; flower taste may differ by species or cultivar and red flowers are said to have the best flavor.
» Borage flowers have a cucumber flavor.
» Calendula petals are a slightly bitter saffron substitute; more for color than flavor.
» Chamomile, German flowers have an apple scent and flavor for tea; use fresh or dried.
» Chives flowers and leaves have onion flavor; float or sprinkle flowers on soups, salads or vegetables.
» Coriander flower has flavors of anise, cumin, orange and sage.
» Dandelion (Taraxacum).
Flowers have honeylike flavor when picked young, but older flowers will have a bitter flavor; use young leaves in salads.
Note: Because this plant is normally considered a weed in American landscapes, be sure to harvest plants that have not been treated with or grown in pesticide-treated landscapes.
» Daylily (Hemerocallis) flower bud flavor compares to green beans and eggplant but open flower flavor is milder; petals used in pancakes, frittatas, dips; dried buds used in Chinese sweet and sour soup.
» Dill (Anethum graveolens) seeds, foliage, flowers are used in pickling, dips, sauces, and fish dishes.
» Elderberry flowers are sweetly flavored and scented; cook into pancake batter or brew into tea; use berries for jelly, jam, or wine. Caution: Use cooked flowers and berries only. Always remove all stems, leaves, bark, etc., and cook flowers or berries before consuming. Consuming any part of elderberry raw or berries when red and unripe can cause digestive problems.
» Fennel flowers taste mildly anise, and licorice-flavored but seeds may cause contact dermatitis.
» Greek oregano flowers have a spicy, green flavor. I like to add them to my garden salads.
» Hibiscus flowers have a mild cranberry / citrus flavor in salads; use to add a red color to teas.
» Lemon Balm leaves and flowers are mildly lemon-scented when added to salads or teas.
» Lemon verbena flowers and leaves are used dried for tea and lemon syrup.
» Mint flowers and leaves have minty flavor; use in teas, fruit salad, cocktails, sauces and chutneys.
» Nasturtium flowers and leaves have a peppery taste; use fresh in salads for spicy flavor.
» Pansy flowers have a grassy, green flavor and add a pretty accent on a spring salad.
» Pineapple sage flowers are sweet with fruity, mint flavor with a little spiciness
» Pinks (Dianthus) flowers have a sweet clove flavor; remove the base of the petal (usually white in color) as it is usually bitter; use in sorbets, cold drinks, or salads with fruit.
» Sage (Salvia elegans) flowers and leaves can be used fresh or dried sprinkled on pasta, salads, or poultry.
» Scented geraniums (Pelargonium spp.) flower flavors vary depending on variety (rose, orange, mint, etc.); flowers and leaves used to flavor jellies, sugar, butter, cakes, tea or honey.
» Signet marigold (Tagetes signata) flower petals taste like spicy tarragon.
» Squash (Curcurbita) flowers can be stuffed with cheeses or fried, but remove flower parts, stamens and pistil before using.
» Sweet marjoram flowers and leaves have a warm spicy flavor.
» Tulip flower petals have a pea or bean flavor; remove from stem and use in salads, or with soft cheeses.
» Yucca flowers are sauteed, boiled, roasted, dried and lightly seasoned, or used to thicken soups, added to salads and used as garnishes.
For additional information or questions and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.