Jacobson: Annuals can enhance your landscape

There are hundreds of annuals for your selection. Some are sown by seed directly into the garden, and some are planted indoors and transplanted at the appropriate time into the landscape. Some lovely flowers to grow from seed are sunflowers, marigolds, zinnias, nasturtiums, annual poppies, sweet alyssum, larkspur and hyacinth beans. Remember to carefully follow the directions on the packets for planting requirements.

Annuals can also be purchased in market packs of four, six or eight plants. There are also specialty annuals, of many different and unusual varieties, which come in individual containers. Annuals can be selected for their color, texture, shape and size. Some can be chosen for their foliage, such as coleus and sweet potato vine. It is best to go to a reputable local garden center to purchase annuals. Look for healthy plants and avoid those with roots growing out of the bottom of the pots. Inspect the plants carefully. Yellow or diseased leaves are signs of problems. Choose plants that have some buds.

Most annuals should not be planted until there is no danger of frost. This date is typically May 15 in our area. It is recommended to do a soil test prior to planting to determine if you need to add any amendments to the soil.