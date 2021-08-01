Jacobson: Different plants can attract different birds to gardens

Grasses and legumes can provide cover for ground nesting birdsץspecially if the area is not mowed during the nesting season. Some grasses and legumes provide seeds as well. Use native grasses as accent plants and in wildlife meadows as native grasses provide seeds for the birds to eat. If you’re not worried about a few weeds, leave a patch of ground somewhere out of the way where you don’t mow, and native sparrows will line up to eat the weed seeds. Are you tired of raking all those leaves up in the fall? Then leave some on the ground for a change. Insects are attracted to leaf litter, and you’ll be feeding lots pf birds by leaving the leaves right where they are.