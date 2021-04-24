Jacobson: Divide and conquer with perennials

It is spring, and we are all eager to visit our favorite nurseries and start planting — vegetables, annuals, biennials, perennials. Unfortunately, in these months of restrictions due to COVID-19, you may find plant-shopping more complicated than in the past. As you probably already know, our local nurseries have been so accommodating and offer curb side pickup if it makes you feel more comfortable.
In the meantime, while you are pulling those early weeds, such as clover, chickweed and dandelions, check your perennials and bulbs to determine whether they need dividing. Has the plant outgrown its space? Does it now produce few or no flowers? Does it get too much/not enough shade? Take a picture or put a plant marker by the clump. Then, when the bulb foliage browns or the perennial finishes blooming, you will know which ones to divide. Save money with perennials.
Whether you are ordering from local nurseries or starting your own plants from seeds, consider replacing annuals, which die each year, with perennials, which live for several years. Although initially more expensive than annuals, perennials do not have to be replaced each spring, and every few years, most must be divided, creating more plants at no cost to you. And while most perennials have a limited bloom time, you can work around that by mixing several varieties together in the same bed, those with different bloom times, different colors and contrasting foliage. For example, about the time our spring bulbs and perennials, such as bleeding hearts have finished blooming, peonies, cone flowers, coreopsis and black-eyed susans boldly step forward; and when even these expire in late August, chrysanthemums and asters begin to bloom.
Most perennial plants need periodic division to maintain vigor and achieve maximum flower production. This may need to be done annually with very vigorous plants but is usually only necessary every three to four years. Some perennials like baby’s breath should never be divided. The Nebraska Extension service recommends transplanting such perennials or bulbs on cloudy, cooler days to reduce stress from the sun or heat. The time of year when perennials are divided is a major in success or failure. Plants that bloom from mid-summer to fall, are best divided in early spring (chrysanthemum, aster, or purple coneflower). Perennials that bloom in spring or early summer, such as peony or creeping phlox, should be divided immediately after flowering.
To divide a perennial, first remove the plant from the soil by digging around and under the entire plant, lift it carefully from soil. Remove soil carefully by hand or by using a stream of water. Then you can examine the crown and roots carefully.
Divisions are usually taken from the outer perimeter of the plants; this area has younger more vigorous growth. The root mass can be divided by carefully breaking it apart by hand or by cutting with a sharp knife. Cut back top of the plant to about six inches. Divide the plant in such a way that each new division has three to five buds to produce new shoots.
The bigger the division, the quicker they will recover and begin producing flowers again. Soak plants deeply right after replanting and again two to three days later, especially if conditions get hot, windy or dry. Since a significant portion of the root system has been removed during digging, special care should be taken to provide water until the plants begin to re-establish in the garden. This means at least six to eight weeks of deep soaking when the garden doesn’t get at least one inch of rain each week.
Most spring bulbs behave similarly to perennials. The above-ground plant dies off, while the below-ground material (the bulb and its roots) remains alive. Differently from most perennials however, the above-ground plant material from a bulb, such as a daffodil or hyacinth, dies off rather quickly once it has finished flowering. When the stem and leaves turn brown, you can trim them back to ground level or dig them up, keeping them refrigerated or in a cool place and replanting in late summer or early fall. Be sure to label daffodils, as people have sometimes eaten them, mistaking them for onions.
When we trim back the bulb foliage, we sometimes find a new challenge: A big gap between the now-empty bulb bed and nearby plants. A simple solution: Fill garden gaps with annuals. Impatiens do nicely in the shade and bloom until the first hard frost. Zinnias, verbena, petunias, vincas and marigolds are happy in the sun.
Some perennials, such as varieties of coreopsis, need to be dead headed regularly to encourage additional blooms. Also, if you notice the plant seems to be getting leggy, but has lush growth at the base, you might want to trim back the old foliage, allowing the newer leaves and stems to develop. However, even when they have stopped blooming, the seed heads, especially of coneflowers, attract finches, cardinals and other birds.
Good luck on your gardening journey.