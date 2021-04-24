Jacobson: Divide and conquer with perennials

Most perennial plants need periodic division to maintain vigor and achieve maximum flower production. This may need to be done annually with very vigorous plants but is usually only necessary every three to four years. Some perennials like baby’s breath should never be divided. The Nebraska Extension service recommends transplanting such perennials or bulbs on cloudy, cooler days to reduce stress from the sun or heat. The time of year when perennials are divided is a major in success or failure. Plants that bloom from mid-summer to fall, are best divided in early spring (chrysanthemum, aster, or purple coneflower). Perennials that bloom in spring or early summer, such as peony or creeping phlox, should be divided immediately after flowering.

To divide a perennial, first remove the plant from the soil by digging around and under the entire plant, lift it carefully from soil. Remove soil carefully by hand or by using a stream of water. Then you can examine the crown and roots carefully.

Divisions are usually taken from the outer perimeter of the plants; this area has younger more vigorous growth. The root mass can be divided by carefully breaking it apart by hand or by cutting with a sharp knife. Cut back top of the plant to about six inches. Divide the plant in such a way that each new division has three to five buds to produce new shoots.