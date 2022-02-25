Jacobson: Even though it's cold, there's still plenty to do to prepare for your garden

A friend of mine shared this quote from Cicero with me, and I’d like to pass it on:

“If you have a garden and a library you have everything you need.”

Besides gardening, I do love to read the latest research on gardening ideas as well the newest historical fiction novel on the best seller’s list.

If you’re a dedicated gardener, then it’s likely that your tools take a beating from spring until fall. Winter and early spring is the perfect time to clean, repair and assess your gardening equipment. Does one of those tools need to be replaced or revitalized? I like to clean all of my shears, hoes, rakes and spades with a 10% bleach cleaning solution to make sure they are ready for use after I sharpen them. Is there a tool that you’ve been dying to get your hands on, but keep forgetting to order? Now might be the perfect time to shop. Take advantage of off-season or pre-spring deals.

Take a look at all of your pots and planter boxes where you grow container gardens. Make any necessary repairs, and spend some time making those pots and boxes shine with a new coat of paint after sanitizing or other decoration. It’s a creative pastime that will bring you joy as you anticipate another growing season.

Journaling is a popular pastime for many people, but you don’t have to restrict your writing to thoughts, feelings and daily events. Winter is the perfect time to prepare your gardening journal. You can include absolutely anything that’s pertinent or useful. Make diagrams of the flower and produce beds that you want to plant in the spring. Record research that you perform for certain seeds and plants. Then, when spring arrives, document your efforts in the garden. This may include what you plant, what kind of fertilizer you use, how often you fertilize and a record of how much water each plant or section of garden receives. This information is helpful when written down, because if a plant doesn’t perform in a particular area, it can be moved. Remember, right plant right place.

As you write, don’t forget to include which plants are thriving and which are not. This provides you with a comprehensive document that tells you what’s working in your garden and what isn’t so that you can make necessary adjustments. A garden is a dynamic experiment, as plants mature around your garden they may change light available, etc. and if you have made careful notes you are eliminating guesswork and using data to make an informed decision. When winter arrives again, review your journal from the growing season so that you can make notes about what you’ll do differently next year.

This is a new challenge, create a windowsill garden. If you have at least one sunny windowsill in your house, then you have almost everything you need to create a windowsill garden. Succulents, herbs and microgreens are all examples of plants that you might grow in that sunny spot. Ideally, that windowsill will receive between five and six hours of sunlight every day. To ensure success, try easy to grow plants like oregano, basil, chives, parsley and mint. These also have the advantage of making everything you cook even more delicious.

A friend of mine had experimented with air plants indoors during the pandemic and I hadn’t seen them since the ’60s. Have you tried air plants yet? If not, then you’re in for a winter gardening surprise. These plants are super easy to care for, and they give your indoor spaces a warm, living and tropical vibe. Air plants are suitable even for people who are inclined to say that they have a black thumb. That’s because these plants don’t need soil. In nature, they usually grow on tree limbs, and there are hundreds of different varieties.

Air plants don’t have roots, but they still need water. This is done approximately once a week by submerging the plant in a bowl or sink for half an hour. When the half-hour has elapsed, remove the plant from the water and hold it upside down to let the water drain. Then, all you have to do is return the plant to its regular home. They don’t need direct sunlight, and warm temperatures are definitely appreciated. Use air plants in terrariums, display them on driftwood or hang them in a glass globe. They bring a bit of a tropical getaway into your winter home.

This is also the time of early that you can revitalize your container gardens that you have protected indoors. In April when days reach the 70s you can introduce them to the outdoors a little each day until the past freeze date of May 12 in west central Nebraska. If you are missing the spring summer blooms outdoors, it might be time to try blooming indoor plants to brighten your days. Some excellent examples of these are cyclamen, white jasmine, paperwhite narcissus and moth orchid. Make certain that these plants get the right amount of sunlight, water and fertilizer to ensure success. They make an excellent gift that will put a smile on any friend’s face.

Plan garden changes

Take an honest look at your landscape. Is there something about it that you would like to change? Perhaps it’s been bothering you for years, but you just haven’t taken the time to plan a change. I have told readers in other columns about checking your soils, purchase amendments if needed. I have gone to a no till garden approach, farmers have used this technique for years and it prevents erosion of topsoil, maintains moisture and temperature for early planting in the spring. Will you need the help of a professional designer or landscaper this year? Winter may be the ideal time to start looking for the right professional. The sooner you secure their services, the sooner your yard can be transformed.

It’s not too early to start getting your seeds ready for spring. Browse through our local nurseries or seed catalogs to find the perfect plants for your garden. Once you have your seeds, pot them with a good seed-starting mix. It’s not actually soil, but it’s the ideal combination for encouraging germination and growth. You can find appropriate pots at the hardware store or use empty egg cartons. Whatever you use, just make sure that there are drainage holes so that your seeds don’t get overwatered. Set your seed pots in a warm spot like on top of the refrigerator or kitchen counter, but be prepared to move them to a bright location once sprouts emerge. I love to grow broccoli sprouts and herb sprouts to add to my salads and fish recipes for interesting flavors, keeping the sodium level down in our diets.

Make yourself a cup of tea and curl up in your favorite chair to read a gardening book. Even better, check the events calendars at local nurseries, the chamber and gardening stores to find seminars, forestry workshops or master gardening classes that you can attend. Winter is the perfect opportunity to up your gardening game in time for the next growing season.

By putting these ideas into practice, you’ll be surprised by how quickly the winter flies and how prepared you are for cleaning up beds in March and April and gardening in the spring.