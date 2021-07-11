Jacobson: Focus on pollinators when making plant selections

Some flowering shrubs that should be considered when developing a pollinator garden include viburnums, shrub dogwoods, spicebush and elderberries. All of these native shrubs do get to be large, so using them as a foundation plant would not be wise. However, used in a shrub border or in a garden as the backdrop to perennials will create an absolutely spectacular show.

Our native viburnums include Viburnum acerifolium, Viburnmum trilobum and Viburnum nudum. These particular viburnums like part sun and bloom in May and June. The fun thing about the viburnums is that not only are the flowers beautiful — offering white blooms, but they get pretty berries in late summer and have a lovely fall color as well. Viburnum acerifolium has dark purple, almost black berries and a nice red fall color. Viburnum trilobum gets red berries and red color, and Viburnum nudum (nannyberry) has blue berries with a red fall color, making all three of these species great choices for your pollinator garden.

Sambucus, otherwise known as elderberry bush, is found naturally along streams and in moist sites. Reaching up to 12 feet, this large shrub is well known for its delicious berries that are great in a pie — that is if you get to it before the birds. Filtered sun is best, but I’ve seen them quite happy in full sun as well. Be sure it has moist soils, a dry site may not be a good choice for this pretty plant. It gets white flowers and the berries are a dark purple to black color. There are many newer selections that have been introduced. I have elderberries growing in a shrub border and it creates a great backdrop to other flowering plants in the area. I see lots of insects buzzing around the flowers when in bloom. The shrub has compound leaves, making it look more delicate in form. The white flowers are really pretty when in bloom and the berries are pretty as well. Although it gets quite large, up to 10 feet, it can be a great focal point or backdrop in any garden.