Jacobson: Goldenrod creates wonderful fall color in your yard

Goldenrod. What do you think of when you hear that word? Often just the word could make some people sneeze, or at least associate sneezing with this plant. However, ragweed happens to be the culprit of our allergies, not goldenrod. Ragweed blooms about the same time as goldenrod and is not at all showy. The pollen on its green flowers is spread easily by wind, making it easily accessible to all those who are allergic to fall pollen. Since both of these plants bloom at the same time, and the goldenrod is the plant we can easily see because of its showy golden yellow flowers, very often the goldenrod gets a bad rap simply because it’s blooming when we begin to sneeze, and in turn is a most understood native plant.

Knowing that this plant is not our “sneeze machine” can allow us a bit more of an open mind to its benefits. Not only does it give us great color from late July through October, depending on the species, but it is a great plant for our beneficial insects. Bees, butterflies and many other insects depend on these flowers when little else is blooming for nectar. Having goldenrod in your garden will encourage bees and butterflies to either remain in your garden for a bit longer or drop by for a visit as they pass through.