Jacobson: Growing an herbal tea garden can be fun and rewarding

A final caution: If you’re going to include the mint family in your garden, be sure to contain it either in a pot or a bottomless bucket on a solid surface. Mints are extremely invasive, (I have made this discovery the hard way) and they will take over the garden. I have mine planted on my back patio in a container garden.

Because the key to growing good herbs is good soil, you’ll want to test your soil before planting. A good garden bed is well-drained, crumbly and enriched with a good organic compost from a reputable garden center. Mix the compost with your existing soil to a depth of at least one foot and no more than a third of the container garden. Avoid preparing your soil on a wet day when the soil is sticky and will compact.

Now you’ve chosen the site for your garden, decided on a design, checked and amended the soil and planted your herbal teas. The final step to growing a lush garden, is applying mulch to protect the soil surface, retain moisture and modify the temperature of the soil. Mulches are any material such as bark chips, leaves, straw or pine needles. This will also help suppress weed growth, a bonus for any gardener.