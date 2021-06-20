Jacobson: Growing an herbal tea garden can be fun and rewarding

Growing an herbal tea garden is fun and rewarding. It involves selecting the site for your garden, deciding which herbs you’d like to grow, choosing a design, then planting, harvesting and using the herbs you’ve grown in delicious teas. When you’re finished, not only will you have a wonderful source for all of your favorite teas, but you’ll also have a place that attracts butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
Your first major decision is deciding where you’d like to locate your garden. Be sure to pick a site that has lots of sun, at least 4 to 6 hours per day because most herbs like sunny locations. Also, pick an area that drains well. Only mint likes “wet feet” the rest prefer drier areas. If your only option is a damp area, you might consider planting your herbs in a raised bed, or in containers. It’s also nice if you can find a site that’s relatively close to your house so you can have fast and easy access to fresh herbs.
If you design your tea bed against a fence, hedge or wall be sure to place the taller plants in the back and the shorter ones in front to ensure adequate sunlight and a good view of your herbs. If you decide on a circular garden, which is visible from all sides, place the tallest herbs in the center and work outward toward the shortest. Make sure that you allow for growth about 12 to 18 inches between annuals and 18 to 24 inches between perennials. Remember to label them otherwise you may forget just what’s coming up in the garden.
A final caution: If you’re going to include the mint family in your garden, be sure to contain it either in a pot or a bottomless bucket on a solid surface. Mints are extremely invasive, (I have made this discovery the hard way) and they will take over the garden. I have mine planted on my back patio in a container garden.
Because the key to growing good herbs is good soil, you’ll want to test your soil before planting. A good garden bed is well-drained, crumbly and enriched with a good organic compost from a reputable garden center. Mix the compost with your existing soil to a depth of at least one foot and no more than a third of the container garden. Avoid preparing your soil on a wet day when the soil is sticky and will compact.
Now you’ve chosen the site for your garden, decided on a design, checked and amended the soil and planted your herbal teas. The final step to growing a lush garden, is applying mulch to protect the soil surface, retain moisture and modify the temperature of the soil. Mulches are any material such as bark chips, leaves, straw or pine needles. This will also help suppress weed growth, a bonus for any gardener.
Your herbs are growing nicely, after watering, trimming and monitoring them away from insects and disease. Remember not to use herbicides or insecticides. Now you can begin harvesting to enjoy the fruits of your brewing. Choose a dry day and pick the herbs in the morning after the dew has dried. The essential oil concentration is said to the highest before the heat of the sun draws the oils out of the plant. Depending on which herb you’re harvesting, you’ll use various parts: leaves, flowers, petals, hips, seeds or roots. To harvest clean leaves, be sure to use scissors rather than your fingers for a clean cut. You may rinse your herbs with a light spray and then use a salad spinner for drying, putting them out on a paper towel to air dry.
Herbs can be harvested any time during the growing season. Clipping leaves from the stem will produce a healthier, bushier growth. Chives and parsley should however be harvested from the base. In addition, do not harvest woody herbs like sage, tarragon and thyme in the late summer or fall because that encourages new growth that does not have time to harden off before winter.
To store herbs, you can either dry or freeze them. Dry them quickly to ensure maximum flavor, using a gentle, even heat no greater than 125 degrees. I like to just bundle them, (remember to label) and hang them in a clean dry place. Store in mason jars, Ziploc bags or any other airtight container. Containers should be clean, dry and labeled with variety and date. Keep containers away from moisture, sunlight and extreme heat.
Now that you’ve enjoyed the many rewards of growing your own herbal tea garden, you can now experiment with endless combinations. By growing your own herbs, you’ve also added a wonderful refugee in your yard for butterflies, birds, bees and your friends and family. And when you’re drinking one of your herbal teas one cold winter night, you can pat yourself on the back and think, “I grew it myself.”
Top 10 herbs for tea:
(Herb, parts used)
» Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), leaves.
» Basil (Ocinimum basilicum), leaves.
» Bergamot (Monarda didyma), leaves/ flowers.
» Chamomile (Anthemis nobilus), flowers.
» Lavender (Lavandula vera), flowers.
» Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), leaves.
» Marjoram (Origanum marjorana), leaves.
» Mint (Mentha), leaves.
» Rosemary (Rosmarinum officinalis), leaves.
» Yarrow (Achillea millefolium), leaves/flowers.
