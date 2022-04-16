Jacobson: Our giving trees

Trees are an important part of every community, they provide us with two of life’s essentials, food and oxygen. We all seem to have a natural affinity and love for trees. Scientists feel it is in our DNA, and as we approach the 150th celebration of National Arbor Day on April 29, it is a perfect time for awareness and appreciation of the importance of trees and how much they give to us every day.

Some of my strongest memories involve trees on our pioneer family farm. The towering sculpture of an elm tree on the north side of the garage, invited me to climb it at an early age. I created a handmade club house in its arms and it was my private place to read books, collect treasures and imagine. I can recall vividly the smells, seeing the acres of land all around me through the growing seasons, the quietness (away from my brothers) and the majestic sense of how perfectly beautiful God had made everything.

Can you put a price tag on the gifts we receive from trees? Many times we don’t understand their value until they are threatened, as with Dutch elm and pine wilt diseases and the emerald ash borer threat to our ash trees. Plant a tree in one of our beautiful local parks or your landscape, in memory of a loved one or to celebrate a special event. I would love to share with you just a few of their amazing gifts. For information on proper planting of diverse, native specimen visit retreenebraska.org or arboretum.unl.edu. It is a perfect time to plant a tree for the future!

» Clean Air. A study in the Journal of Preventative Medicine found that people experienced more deaths from heart disease and respiratory disease when they lived in areas where trees had disappeared. Trees are often referred to as “the lungs of the planet” because of the oxygen they provide to other living things.

» Jobs. According to U.S. Forest Service, recreation visitor spending in National Forests amounted to nearly $11 billion. All that economic activity sustains about 190,000 full and part time jobs.

» Carbon sequestration. Burning fossil fuels puts heat-trapping carbon dioxide into our atmosphere. Planting trees can slow down this process. A tree can absorb as much as 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year.

» Reduced crime. Neighborhoods with abundant trees have significantly fewer crimes than those without. Researchers think that this is because green spaces have a calming effect and encourage people to spend more time with their neighbors outdoors, bolstering community trust.

» Increased property values. People are drawn to homes and businesses near trees. The proof is in the prices. Property values according to the real estate industry are 7% to 25% higher for homes surrounded by trees and up to 13% more at shops near green landscapes.

» Mental health. Have you ever watched the sun’s rays burst through the trees on a crisp winter morning or lay beneath the comforting branches of a shade tree on a breezy summer afternoon? Have you ever breathed in the scent of the forest after a soaking rain? Have you allowed your senses to be aroused to contentment by simply standing among the trees? Take a walk in one of our beautiful parks in North Platte. Several studies have found that access to nature yields better cognitive functioning, more self-discipline, and greater mental health overall. One study even found that hospital patients who can see trees out their windows are hospitalized 8% fewer days than their counterparts.

» Temperature control. The shade and wind breaking qualities that trees provide benefit everyone from the individual taking shelter to our personal experience of shade on a hot summer day. Planting trees reduces this “heat island effect.” Households with shade trees could spend 12% less on cooling costs in the summer.

» Flood control. Trees can hold vast amounts of water that would otherwise stream down hills and surge along rivers into towns. That is why trees are such an important part of stormwater management for many cities.

» Wildlife habitat. Every spring, when my robins return from their migration, they rest in the shelter of my trees. From there, they launch and fly to the surrounding fields and river behind us to extract worms. When they are full, they return to my trees. This goes on until the guys and gals select their mates and build nests. Wildlife use trees for food, shelter, nesting and mating. These habitats support the incredible variety of living things, called biodiversity. By protecting trees, we also save all the other plants and animals they shelter.

Please join me today in celebrating our giving trees, take a step outside in your backyard to list the reasons we appreciate what they do for us. Trees have helped tame the strong winds of the plains since pioneers made a concerted effort to landscape with them, creating windbreaks to protect their homesteads. The recent wildfires have devastated this Nebraska landscape and we send heartfelt thanks to the local firefighters that have worked long and hard hours for our community’s safety. Through a program with the U.S. Forest Service, the University of Nebraska ARDC Field Lab south of Mead, handles the job of reconditioning and maintaining vehicles that can be loaned to cooperating rural fire districts for firefighting through the Federal Excess Personal Property program.

For additional information on trees or the Master Gardener program please contact Nebraska Extension at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-696-6780, extension.unl.edu or the Nebraska Forest Service website nfs.unl.edu.