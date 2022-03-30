Jacobson: Passing items important to west Nebraska

The Nebraska Unicameral has been working into the evening hours and I expect there will be many more late nights ahead. Long days are typical at the end of the short session, but there is a lot of important work to be done as a result of filibusters that ate up valuable time earlier in the session. Rest assured, I will be there to represent you, no matter how late.

This week, we gave final approval to the three bills comprising the mid-biennium budget adjustment package (LB 1011, LB 1012, and LB 1013). I was particularly proud to cast another vote in favor of LB 1013, which contains critical funding for District 42. LB 1013 appropriates money for the North Platte/Hershey Rail Park project — which will be a boon for industry and quality rail jobs in Lincoln County and the surrounding areas. It also contains funding for the Perkins County Canal and rural workforce housing support, which are critical for long-term growth of rural Nebraska and our ag economy.

As its funding moved forward, so did the underlying legislation for the Perkins County Canal. LB 1015 was advanced past the second round of debate with a voice vote. Protecting Nebraska’s water resources is critical to ensuring Nebraskans throughout the state have sufficient drinking and irrigation water. We cannot allow Colorado to systematically draw down on water flowing into the South Platte River, and I look forward to supporting the executive branch’s enforcement of our rights under the 1923 compact.

As I write this Wednesday morning, we are about to begin another effort to pass a tax relief package before debating the Judiciary Committee’s criminal justice reform proposal. Debates on the budget and critical tax cuts for all Nebraskans have been slowed or stalled by a faction within the Legislature that wants to block a $175 million appropriation to partially fund a new state prison unless a criminal justice reform bill can also be passed. Although I agree that we need to implement policies that reduce recidivism, holding hostage our state’s budget and measures that return tax dollars to the taxpayers is irresponsible. I will continue to work with my colleagues to reach an agreement that will provide meaningful tax relief for Nebraskans.

Last Friday, I voted with 27 of my fellow senators to advance pro-life bill LB 933 to General File. I was disappointed the Judiciary Committee chose not to advance this important legislation to the floor for debate. However, a majority of the Unicameral agreed the bill should be pulled from the committee and be considered.

LB 933, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht, would be “triggered” if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade or the U.S. Constitution or federal law is amended to give control over abortions to individual states. If one of the triggering actions occurs, LB 933 would prohibit both medical and chemical abortions and subject physicians violating the law to a felony charge.

I believe pro-life protections are critical to protect the most vulnerable among us — the unborn. I was proud to co-sponsor this legislation and to share my and my wife’s personal story with infertility issues and now as adoptive parents. I was also touched to hear many others share their own experiences with this very personal issue. Although this bill’s future is still uncertain, I look forward to championing this issue in the future.

I continue to hear from many of my constituents about another bill I’ve co-sponsored, Sen. Tom Brewer’s constitutional carry bill, LB 773. This bill has cleared the first round of debate and I look forward to continuing the fight in support of the Second Amendment later in the session.

With less than 1- session days left, we still have many important priorities yet to debate, including more opportunities to cut taxes. As always, my door is always open to constituents and I would love to hear from you at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729. It is an honor to represent you and District 42 at the Nebraska Legislature.