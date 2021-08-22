Jacobson: Plant Monarda to entice butterflies, hummingbirds

Fertilizing

Bee balms don’t require frequent or heavy fertilizer applications. Sprinkling a small amount of an all-purpose garden fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, around each plant in early spring is usually sufficient. Avoid over-fertilization. Frequent or heavy applications of fertilizer encourage rampant, succulent growth and may increase the severity of powdery mildew.

Deadheading

Promptly remove spent flower heads to prolong the bloom period of plants.

Division

Bee balms spread rapidly via underground stems or rhizomes. In addition, the centers of the clumps often die out within a few years. To control their spread and rejuvenate plants, it’s advisable to dig and divide bee balms every 2 to 3 years. Early spring is the best time to dig and divide bee balms. Dig up plants as soon as they emerge from the ground. Divide the clump into sections with a sharp knife. Each section should have at least 2 or 3 shoots and a good root system. Replant immediately.

Insect and disease problems