Jacobson: Salad box gardening is great for small spaces

As space and time become more valuable for us, we turn to the quick, easy and productive ways to garden. One of those ways is by growing edible plants in containers. The advantages of such gardening are:

» Perfect for all types of people — children, folks with physical limitations, tenants, novices and gardeners who want to cut back, downsize and save time.

» It is inexpensive to begin and few tools are needed since it requires no tillage or digging.

» You can easily keep the container weed free, control insect damage, adjust the sunlight as necessary and provide adequate water and nutrients.

Now that I have somewhat familiarized you with container gardening, let’s focus on a container called a “salad box.” Salad boxes are containers made from untreated lumber, hardware cloth and window screening or any large flower pot container available.

The first step is to select the kind of plants you will put in your salad box garden. You can select from such plants as lettuce, spinach, kale, beets, land cress, endive, Chinese leaves, chives, garlic and many varieties of herbs. It is necessary to select plants that will thrive and produce in small spaces. One crop to select will be lettuce, which is easy, fun and colorful to grow. Lettuce dates back to 4500 B.C. and originated in Egypt. The Latin name is lactuca sativa. Lettuce is an annual and is planted from seed.

The next step will be to fill your salad box garden with a growing medium. The soil-less mixture in which you grow your salad greens is very important. There are three functions of the rowing medium: First, it supplies the roots of the plants with water, air and nutrients. Second, it allows the roots to grow quickly and third, it supplies the plants with physical support. Fill the salad box garden with 100% soil-less growing medium of half pro-mix and half compost. It will take approximately ten quarts of soil-less mixture to fill the container. Do not use plain garden soil as it is too dense and contains weed seeds.

There are really no hard and fast rules about growing salad plants in containers except, they need plenty of water and nutrients. Fertilize the plants after the first two leaves appear and regularly to keep the plants growing and producing. Follow the directions on the label of the liquid fertilizer or use a slow release granular material.

The third step in our container garden will be planting the seeds. You can broadcast the seeds or sow in shallow furrows. Seed should germinate in two to four days.

Lettuce seed requires cool temperatures to germinate and may become dormant when temps go above 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As the weather gets really hot, avoid planting lettuce as it will bolt and become strong in taste. Instead, try other quick and shallow crops like radishes, kale, beets and some herbs. So for the lettuce crop, you would want a planting schedule to be spring until early June, then a summer crop of something edible, and then again in September through November another crop of lettuce and other salad greens.

There are a few pests that are more plentiful in the summer and attack the salad greens. Examples include slugs, aphids and cutworms. To eradicate these pests, you should simply remove them by hand or flush them away with water.

Salad boxes can provide a cyclical garden, continually planting and harvesting as time passes. Just think of how much fun it will be to clip a dish of fresh greens for your lunch or dinner salad, especially from your salad box garden located on your deck, balcony, porch, patio or stoop.

Growing your own salad greens gives you the chance to have fresh, flavorful leafy vegetables and an opportunity to try some of the interesting varieties that are available. Often, the most colorful greens are higher in nutrients

You will be able to harvest your first crop in just a few short weeks, using the small tender leaves that are often not available to buy. These micro-greens are the mix of choice for gourmet salads. Leafy greens also make a flavorful addition to sandwiches or wraps.

One of the joys of salad gardening is being able to plant once but harvest multiple times. Leafy vegetables can often be cut down almost to ground level and will re-grow additional leaves for your next harvest. You should be able to enjoy three or more harvests from each planting.

For additional information or questions about container, salad box or community gardening and Master Gardener training and volunteer opportunities please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center 308-532-2683.