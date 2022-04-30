Jacobson: Starting the gardening season

For a burst of color in the garden, lasting from spring through late fall, annuals offer flowers and foliage that perform magnificently with a bit of care. Planted in drifts, in containers, or as a focal plant, annuals provide a wide array of choices for any garden spot.

An important component in any garden, from small balconies to large flower beds, annuals provide lots of blooms, color and interesting foliage for that long stretch from spring through the first frost. If chosen wisely, they can thrive in a variety of light and soil conditions, resist rabbit and deer, and provide nutrients for butterflies, bees and other pollinators.

Have a sunny spot? If you have six hours or more of summer sun per day, take advantage of the magnificent new colors that add spark to old favorites, including geraniums (Pelargonium species), lantana (Lantana camara) and marigolds (Tagetes erecta). Consider adding height to a prominent garden spot with thunbergia, a sun-loving vine with profuse yellow, trumpet-shaped flowers.

Need color in a shady area? Often challenging, areas with low or partial light can be successfully planted with the right annual. The Beacon series of impatiens (Impatiens walleriana) is resistant to downy mildew, a condition that has bedeviled impatiens in the past. Other plants that thrive in partial shade, with at least four hours of sun per day, begonias (Begoniaceae sp.) and lobelias (Lobelia erinus) are hardy for our area.

Interested in long-lasting blooms and magnificent color? Some annuals are especially noteworthy for their long blooming period from spring through fall. Consider penta (Pentas lanceolata), verbena (Verbena officinalis), portulaca (Portulaca oleracea), and salvia (Salvia officinalis) for a profusion of color throughout the seasons.

Want to add interesting foliage and textures? Foliage plants add a perfect note to flowering annuals. They are dramatic by themselves or interplanted with other annuals, offsetting the flowers as the perfect foil. Try the bushy, colorful foliage of alternanthera (Alternanthera sp.), the big, heart-shaped leaves of caladium (Caladium sp.) or the brilliant contrasting colors of coleus (Coleus sp.).

Worried about drought? While all annuals require water, some are more tolerant of dry spells. Try scaevola (Scaevola sp.), the fairy fan flower. Long-blooming, with a delightful draping habit, it’s attractive in containers with companion plants or on its own. Other drought-tolerant plants are bidens (Bidens pilosa), lantana and portulaca.

Want to attract pollinators? Annuals that are great pollen- and nectar-rich sources of nutrients include alyssum, angelonia, bacopa (Bacopa spp.), begonias, celosia (Celosia spp.), gazania (Gazania spp.), marigolds and verbena. Plant them and your garden will become alive with the bustle of the pollinators.

Interested in container gardening? Think in terms of three levels: spikes or accent, fillers and drapes. For example, in a sunny area, you might fill a container with a mix of spikey dracaena or elephant ears, colorful snapdragon-like angelonia and draping portulaca with profuse, rose-like flowers. For shade, you could consider tall coleus, impatiens for your filler and scaevola or sweet potato vine for the draping effect.

Looking for new varieties of old favorites? Newcomers that will add dazzle to the garden include the unusual tattoo series of vinca (don’t confuse this annual, Catharanthus roseus, with the periwinkle vinca vine), the magnificent flame celosia, the colorblast mango mojito portulaca, and the pinkerbelle double wave petunia.

After you have decided what to plant, and your trip to the garden center is complete, how/when do you get them in the ground?

Mother’s Day is the traditional cut-off date for expected frosts or May 15 recommended for our area, at least until October. If it will be a few days before you can tuck your new plants into the ground, you might want to overnight them in the garage or shed, bringing them out each day to help “harden” them to the outdoor weather. However, if you do plant spring or summer annuals a couple of weeks earlier than this year’s expected last frost date, watch for any predicted cold weather and cover plants accordingly. Even if temperatures are predicted to be slightly above freezing, close to the ground you may still having freezing temperatures. You might want to use row covers, even bed sheets or old quilts to protect your plants through the night time. Just be sure to take the covers off early in the morning, otherwise the plants might bake under the covers in the heat of the day.

As to depth, make your hole about twice as wide and deep as the width/depth of the seedling pot. Ensure that the soil is loose, with no obstructing rocks or twigs in the hole. I generally mix compost into prepared flower beds before planting, and fertilize my annuals and perennials until late summer.

Vegetable gardening: When considering vegetable gardening, some veggies are ready to go into the ground and some are not. Much of it depends on whether your soil is ready as well. Raised beds allow a gardener, typically, to plant earlier than those gardeners that are planting traditionally — at ground level. Raised beds warm up quicker and have better drainage than a garden that isn’t raised. Managing the soil and knowing when its ready to be planted is half of the success in vegetable gardening. If plants and seeds are planted too early, in too wet or too cold soil, they will either rot, or not grow, until the soil warms up and dries out.

Direct sowing seeds: One of my great pleasures of spring is touching and feeling the soil. Direct sowing seed is a great first chore that satisfies this pleasure in the garden. Now is the time to direct sow lettuce and other salad green seeds. Work up the garden, dig in the compost, and level the soil. Create small furrows for the seed to be dropped and cover with a thin layer of soil. Peas, radishes, and beets benefit from sowing now as well. Potato sets should also be planted at this time and cold hardy vegetables like brussel sprouts and cabbage could go in the ground.

Note: Depth of seed planting is important information located on the back of seed packs. This information will come in handy when determining how deep to make furrows and how much soil to cover the seed.

Don’t plant tomatoes, peppers, any of the squash or melons. It’s much too early for them. If they manage to escape a frost, the cool nights will inhibit their growing, as they love the heat of the summer. It’s best to wait till late May for crops such as these.

Additional gardening that I get very anxious for are containers. I really enjoy putting together combinations of plants that can be placed on our deck and patio. But be cautious as to what plants you choose this early for containers. Many annuals are frost sensitive, and most are freeze sensitive. This time of year I like to do containers with bulbs (tulips and daffodils from Easter sales), pansies, snapdragons, and I love to mix in some salad greens and kale for texture. Stay away from plants like impatiens, coleus and sweet potato vine — all of which are sensitive to frost and cold temperatures but can still be found this early in many of the stores. Remember, just because it’s there to buy, doesn’t mean it’s ready to plant. Many of those temperature sensitive plants will be purchased a second time if planted too early.

When visiting garden centers, often you’ll find boxes of bagged summer bulbs and roots. A word of caution: if the bulbs and roots are plants that must be dug up in the fall, like dahlias, gladiolus, canna lilies, calla lilies and begonia bulbs, it’s too early to plant. Wait till danger of frost is past. However, if they are perennials like ferns, peonies, and lilies, they can be planted in the ground now, provided the soil is workable. Just as we must be careful in the vegetable garden for good drainage, so must we be careful not to dig for trees, shrubs, perennials or summer bulbs if the soil is too wet.

Enjoy the early spring weather, the warm days and cold nights; but before putting that shovel in the soil, be sure that whatever you are planting is ready for the season, and the soil is ready for the plants. Right Plant, Right Place!

For additional information or questions about spring planting, selection of bedding plants, community gardening project and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.