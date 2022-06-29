Jacobson: State invests in District 42 development

This past week, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the $100 million in grants for economic development projects generated from the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. Applications were accepted in July 2021. Program funding came from the state general fund and federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Eligible projects must be “shovel ready,” delayed due to COVID-19, supported by private funds and bring a positive economic impact to the state of Nebraska. Only nonprofit organizations related to arts, culture or the humanities, or operating multivenue sports complexes were eligible fund recipients.

DED distributed funds based on a number of factors. The $100 million in available grant funding was to be divided between Nebraska’s three congressional districts, with priority given to timing of the application and size of the grant application (applications under $5 million getting priority). The application also required the nonprofit to show need based on losses due to the pandemic.

I was pleased to see some projects in District 42 received funding. Nebraskaland Days received their full request of $650,000 to replace the building on the grounds that is used for the rodeo and concert personnel. The new facility will include showers and an air-conditioned area for relaxation. The Lincoln County Agricultural Society also received $117,600, and the D&N Event Center received $93,500. Although these grants were below the requested amounts, the funds will make it easier for these organizations to implement future projects. Unfortunately, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful did not receive the $300,000 requested to remodel the Cody Park tennis courts.

In addition to the Shovel-Ready grants, the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. also got notification from the DED this past week that the $30 million to fund the Hershey/North Platte rail park was officially approved. I co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Tom Brewer that made this funding possible and was glad to see its provisions included in the Legislature’s annual appropriation bill. The bill called for the first applicant to receive their full requested fund, not to exceed $30 million. The application period was July 1-15, 2021; applications could only be submitted online and were to be considered in the order in which they were received. North Platte submitted its application minutes before the Fremont application, followed by Blair and Grand Island.

As the bill was drawing closer to a vote, there was a move by Grand Island to try to eliminate the funding priority and allow the DED to reallocate the funds as they saw fit. It was at that time that I was able to work with my fellow senators on the floor to stop an amendment from getting offered to change the funding mechanism. I worked closely with Gary Person, president/CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., to make certain that the full intent of the original bill did not change and the funding did not get reallocated. We both breathed a sigh of relief once LB 1011 passed on a vote of 40-4.

Although the funding was secured at that time, getting the official letter made it final and the project can move forward. There will be many steps ahead to fully realize the potential of this project, including land acquisition, securing tenants and getting approval for an inland port authority. Once completed, this project will be another game changer for the district and will further allow for more railroad jobs and give more options to our hardworking railroad workforce.

All of these projects, and the $1.04 million of ARPA dollars allocated to the Sustainable Beef project, represent significant investment in District 42 by the state of Nebraska. It is important to stay focused on the future in District 42 to make sure the area continues to get its fair share of federal and state funding.

Often, I am asked how it is possible to get bills passed when rural Nebraska is so underrepresented in the Unicameral. My response is always the same: If you look for common ground with other senators, you generally can build relationships and get things done. We must work together — rural and urban, conservative and progressive — in order to enact real change for our state and its communities. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with my colleagues and getting District 42 the results that we all want.

Contact Sen. Mike Jacobson: mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.