Jacobson: Super-popular succulents are simple to care for, love heat

This plant group can be temperature sensitive. While some succulents like the sedums grow successfully outdoors year-round, many common varieties sold to the public are cold sensitive and need to stay indoors in our winters. Check the plant tag before buying a new succulent to learn its cold hardiness.

Succulents are unique in how they store and use their water supply and it’s easy to overwater them if you’re not sensitive to this.

The goal of good succulent care is to mimic the natural environment in which they grow. Rather than adhering to a strict schedule of watering on a certain day each week, let your plants tell you when they need water.

With succulents, let the water dry out completely between watering. A good way to tell if the soil is completely dry is to insert a thin probe, such as a chopstick, into the soil all the way to the bottom of the pot. If the stick comes out dry, your succulent needs water.

Drench them thoroughly until you see water draining out of the bottom of the pot if container gardening.

Succulents are not generally bothered by insects. However, as with any plant; you need to keep an eye out for pests as they can quickly overrun your garden.