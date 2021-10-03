Jacobson: Super-popular succulents are simple to care for, love heat

Most house plant aficionados and gardeners in general are familiar with succulents.
They come in all shapes and sizes and even if you don’t know what they are; you’ve probably seen them on the pages of your favorite design magazines or websites. Some brides are even choosing to have succulents featured in their wedding bouquets.
They’re super popular right now and rightfully so because of their unique look and versatility. There are over 60 categories of succulents, from giant desert varieties to tiny alpine miniatures. This means you’re bound to find at least one that appeals to you. But they don’t always make the best houseplants. Here are some tips to help keep yours healthy and looking their best.
Typically native to arid climates with sandy soils, succulents need soil that drains quickly. This means regular potting soil or dirt from your yard is not the best medium. Choose a cactus soil from the garden center or mix regular potting soil with grit, pumice or perlite to keep your succulents healthy. And remember, succulent roots are very fragile, so take extra care when repotting them.
Succulents in general require about six hours of sunlight per day. The hues of some varieties will intensify in plentiful light, giving your garden a burst of color. However, newly planted succulents can be scorched if put immediately into direct sunlight. You’ll need to gradually introduce them to full sun and provide a bit of shade for a few weeks until they’re fully acclimated.
This plant group can be temperature sensitive. While some succulents like the sedums grow successfully outdoors year-round, many common varieties sold to the public are cold sensitive and need to stay indoors in our winters. Check the plant tag before buying a new succulent to learn its cold hardiness.
Succulents are unique in how they store and use their water supply and it’s easy to overwater them if you’re not sensitive to this.
The goal of good succulent care is to mimic the natural environment in which they grow. Rather than adhering to a strict schedule of watering on a certain day each week, let your plants tell you when they need water.
With succulents, let the water dry out completely between watering. A good way to tell if the soil is completely dry is to insert a thin probe, such as a chopstick, into the soil all the way to the bottom of the pot. If the stick comes out dry, your succulent needs water.
Drench them thoroughly until you see water draining out of the bottom of the pot if container gardening.
Succulents are not generally bothered by insects. However, as with any plant; you need to keep an eye out for pests as they can quickly overrun your garden.
A common insect are gnats, if succulents are kept too moist. Another insect found on succulents is the mealy bug. These nasty little white guys attach to succulents with all their might. They look like a white cottony substance and first prey on the new growth. Left unchecked, mealbugs will discolor your succulents and result in misshapen growth. If you spot them, try spraying your succulent with rubbing alcohol (70% isopropyl alcohol) then pour a bit of it over the soil to kill any eggs they may have laid there.
Succulents need little fertilizer, use it sparingly. Applied too often or at the wrong concentration, fertilizer can make them leggy and weak.
The best time to fertilize is spring and summer growing months. Always read product labels carefully and use accordingly.
The great thing about succulents is that they are easy to grow for even the chronic “plant killer.” So, give them a try.
With the proper care, you’ll get a lifetime of enjoyment from these unique beauties and probably end up with offshoots you can share with friends.
For additional information on the Master Gardener program or to ask gardening questions, please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.