Jacobson: Tips for planting a patriotic garden

Americans have been showing their colors a lot since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the current conflict in the Ukraine is motivating even more. Flowers can be part of the waving of the red, white and blue. Flying the flag is not the only way to introduce red, white and blue into the landscape.

You may want to think of these floral displays as the victory gardens of the new war on terrorism. In World War II, victory gardens helped meet the needs of rationed goods. In many ways, Americans need to express pride in our country much like our parents and grandparents needed the staples of life from their victory gardens.

A summer display of red, white and blue is easy to develop either in the garden or in a container. New choices in angelonias, petunias, salvias and torenias will make it easy and fun. They also add a dash of patriotism at a time when the country is trying to make the world a better place for future generations.

Garden centers are well stocked with a great selection of quality bedding plants ready to transform your landscape into a showy garden. If you think the red, white and blue would be something you’re interested in then why not consider a combination planting like white caladiums, red salvia and summer wave blue torenia. This would be an exceptional garden, in those areas receiving morning sun and afternoon shade.

For those areas receiving more sun consider tall growing blue salvia with cobalt blue flowers, white Angelmist angelonias, layered downward to the vista red salvias.

There are a lot of new petunias this year like ultra red, white and storm blue and red. These petunias have deep dark saturated colors giving a great landscape impact. The waves series introduced blue wave with the same prostrate growth habit as purple wave and the same unbeatable performance.

» Red flowers for sunny sites: geraniums, petunias, salvia, dahlia, cannas, zinnias, celosia, verbena, flowering tobacco, snapdragon, cosmos, roses, hibiscus and monarda.

» Red flowers for shady sites: begonias, caladium, impatiens and coleus.

» White flowers for sunny sites: geraniums, petunias, globe amaranth, alyssum, cosmos, flowering tobacco, snapdragon, larkspur, zinnia, spider flower, roses, hibiscus or annual vinca.

» White flowers for shade sites: impatiens, begonias, caladium, coleus or browallia.

» Blue flowers for sunny sites: ageratum, petunia, salvia, heliotrope, bachelor button, scaevola, verbena, lisianthus, larkspur, dwarf morning glory and blue delphiniums.

One other option would be to include a blue or red gazing globe in the place of that particular color of flower. In other words, blue gazing globe, red salvias and white verbenas or some combination that appeals to you. Don’t forget the gazing globe was a symbol during the depression that we would come out of the financial crisis.

Prepare the bed before planting the red, white and blue garden. Purchase landscape soil mixes by the bag, cubic yard or truck full. When you look at the price by the cubic yard, you’ll see it is a small price to pay for the key ingredient that will give you the green thumb.

Good things start to happen when you incorporate organic matter like humus, compost or peat into native soil. Organic matter helps loosen the soil for better water penetration and aeration leading to good root development. Remember that soil improvement is a continual process and the key to the green thumb may well come from how brown it gets first in soil preparation.

Whether you choose to go red, white, blue or none of the above, having a beautiful landscape with summer flowers will make you feel better, your yard look better, and make a statement of your faith in the future and that God will bless America.