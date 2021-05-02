Jacobson: Using native plants in the landscape

Blazing star (Liatris) blooms mid-summer and attracts all pollinators, including native bees. It has lovely lavender flowers and reaches heights of 24 inches. For fall flowering, consider the many cultivars of our native aster. A cultivar of a native plant is a sub-species. Another sunny garden favorite, which attracts pollinators and provides seed for birds in late fall and winter is Purple Coneflower (Echinacea). Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia), which flowers for 6 weeks or more in mid-summer, has the same attributes as Coneflower.

For those with more space, sunflower (Helianthus) varieties have been developed with multi-stems and lots of flowers, varying heights, and many different colors. They attract native pollinating insects and birds as the seed heads develop. Zinnias and Cosmos are great carefree annual plants which bloom all summer and attract pollinators, as well as birds that eat the seeds.

Bees and other insects go to plants in search of nectar and pollen. Both are an important food source for them. When they are nectaring, they are sipping the sweet sugar liquid of the plant, but they are also brushing against the pollen of the plant and moving it from the male to the female parts. This is pollination. It is the sexual side of plant life. Most plants have male and female parts on the same plant, often on the same flower. The male parts produce the pollen which must get to the undeveloped seeds in the ovary (female part of plant). If those seeds are never pollinated (fertilized), a mature seed will never develop, and the plant will not make fruit, or reproduce. In other words, without pollinators, we would lose a huge percentage of our plant life, which translates into a huge percentage of our food supply!