Jacobson: What is the point of protecting trees?

Have you ever watched the sun’s rays burst through the trees on a crisp winter morning or lay beneath the comforting branches of a shade tree on a breezy summer afternoon? Have you ever breathed in the scent of the forest after a soaking rain? Have you allowed your senses to be aroused to contentment by simply standing among the trees? If so, then you are fully aware of some of the numerous and far-reaching benefits that trees provide. Trees play an important part in our lives, not only environmentally, but also psychologically and economically.
The environmental contributions of trees are consequential in our individual lives as well as the municipalities in which we live and in our wildlife communities. Most importantly, trees absorb carbon dioxide from the air and convert it into the oxygen that we breathe. A mature tree provides enough oxygen per day to support four humans; one acre of trees provides enough oxygen for the survival of 18 adults yearly.
Environmentalists have noted that carbon dioxide levels are increasing, and this leads to warmer temperatures and other changes in our climate. Trees help to mitigate those effects. One mature tree can store 48 pounds of carbon annually and an acre of trees can absorb 2.6 tons of carbon each year! That is approximately the amount of carbon emitted by a car that is driven 14,000 miles.
Trees also benefit our environment by reducing the amount of erosion and rainwater run-off. Tree roots keep soil in place and provide space for the ground to absorb rain. Pollutants contained in rainwater are dispersed as they travel through the tree roots prior to flowing into various waterways. Trees also benefit our waterways by providing cover, thus keeping water temperatures cool enough during the summer months to support aquatic life, which in turn keeps the ecology of our waterways healthy. Without trees and other vegetation, rainwater run-off would cause significant flooding, thus increasing costs related to mitigating excess levels of rainwater in our communities.
Trees planted within our municipalities help to keep temperatures cooler during the summer months. Tree-friendly landscapes keep temperatures 3 to 10 degrees cooler than properties without trees. Trees planted strategically around your home can reduce both heating and cooling costs. Cooling costs may decrease by up to 30% with adequate shade from trees. Heating costs are reduced when planted trees serve as a wind blocker during the winter months. Trees add curb appeal which may increase the value of a property by approximately 15%.
These are just a few of the most important benefits that trees provide to us in various aspects of our lives. Once you as a homeowner have decided to avail yourself of some of the above-mentioned benefits of trees on your property, there are several things to consider. As a first step, it is crucial to pinpoint the desired benefits you hope to gain in planting one or more trees.
Always take into consideration the mature size of a tree as you determine the location for planting. This requires researching your tree choices to discover the anticipated height as well as how widely the root system will develop. Root systems require room to grow to maintain the health of the tree, so planting too near a structure or sidewalk should be avoided.
When selecting a tree, it is also important to determine its soil and light requirements. It is also important to learn what time of year is best for planting. Many trees are planted toward the end of the dormant season, in March and April, when temperatures are cooler and rain more prevalent. This allows time for the roots to begin developing prior to the dry months of summer.
It’s maybe hard to think about landscape care in the winter but winter watering is essential in dry years like the current one. Winter desiccation can occur on evergreen types of trees and shrubs. They will transpire (lose water) in winter months at a higher rate than deciduous trees. End result are brown needles on ends of branches, not appearing until spring. Newly planted deciduous trees are also at risk and need to be watered. Winter watering should occur 1 to 2 times per month when temperatures rise above 50 degrees Fahrenheit until spring. You can test the soil with a long screwdriver or soil probe. If it goes in easily up to 18 inches, watering is not necessary. If you applied a mulch layer on trees and shrubs, after a good late fall watering you may be ahead of the game to protect them from our Nebraska winters. If we take care of our trees, they will give us many years of enjoyment aesthetically, environmentally, and economically.