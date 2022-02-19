Jacobson: What is the point of protecting trees?

Always take into consideration the mature size of a tree as you determine the location for planting. This requires researching your tree choices to discover the anticipated height as well as how widely the root system will develop. Root systems require room to grow to maintain the health of the tree, so planting too near a structure or sidewalk should be avoided.

When selecting a tree, it is also important to determine its soil and light requirements. It is also important to learn what time of year is best for planting. Many trees are planted toward the end of the dormant season, in March and April, when temperatures are cooler and rain more prevalent. This allows time for the roots to begin developing prior to the dry months of summer.

It’s maybe hard to think about landscape care in the winter but winter watering is essential in dry years like the current one. Winter desiccation can occur on evergreen types of trees and shrubs. They will transpire (lose water) in winter months at a higher rate than deciduous trees. End result are brown needles on ends of branches, not appearing until spring. Newly planted deciduous trees are also at risk and need to be watered. Winter watering should occur 1 to 2 times per month when temperatures rise above 50 degrees Fahrenheit until spring. You can test the soil with a long screwdriver or soil probe. If it goes in easily up to 18 inches, watering is not necessary. If you applied a mulch layer on trees and shrubs, after a good late fall watering you may be ahead of the game to protect them from our Nebraska winters. If we take care of our trees, they will give us many years of enjoyment aesthetically, environmentally, and economically.