I hope you are blessed with people in your life who direct your attention to something that you ought to read. On occasion, Dad would hand me part of the newspaper he had finished and say, “Have you read this.” It was not a question. It was a strong suggestion that I give something my full consideration. I do not recall an occasion on which I was worse off for having taken his suggestion. Good friends still direct my eyes to things I should read.

We are neck deep in commencement season, filled with advice for graduates, including this column. I hope you will see something here that leads you to put it in front of someone you love with the gentle urging, “Have you read this.”

Dear graduates —

Please remain mindful that the world is filled mostly with shades of gray, subtle nuances, and little that genuinely requires a binary response. Despite our modern world’s convincing illusion that you must always be either for or against something or someone, that it is either thumbs up or thumbs down, the options are rarely that stark. Life seldom requires us to weigh in on the private, personal choices made by consenting adults in matters that do not impact us. Humility is admirable, particularly when it leads to the acknowledgment that those most directly impacted are better positioned to make their own decisions than we or our government are. Beware of and reject representations that reality is an endless series of all-or-nothing choices, that we can be reduced to groups of “us and them,” that your casually formed opinion on an issue is as meaningful as the conclusion of someone who has spent a lifetime studying, or someone who is sincerely confronting, that issue. It is perfectly fine to admit that not enough is known on a subject to credibly weigh in.

Moderation is a sign of wisdom, not weakness. No one ever gets everything she wants, and the path to a solution is virtually always paved with compromise. Lasting advances on good causes rarely occur in giant, sudden leaps; they happen over long periods of time by incremental, almost-imperceptible movements of the needle in a positive direction. Be patient. Find satisfaction in taking a daily step toward a goal, confident in the knowledge that those steps will, over time, get you where you should go. Resist the temptation of a quick fix that you know is too good to be true. Your most meaningful accomplishments — being a good spouse or partner, parent and resource for your parents as they age — will be achieved through a lifetime of doing the everyday, “little” things with love, conciliation, and integrity.

Surround yourself with people who inspire you to be better, to learn, to stay curious, to improve. It is tempting to hunker into a group that presents little challenge to your status quo. But reaching your potential requires that you continue to progress, and that only happens through testing your beliefs and way of thinking. We move forward by pushing against something that propels us.

Life is short. You will be middle-aged in the blink of an eye and staring at your mortality before you can believe it. Time is deceptive; hours will seem to drag on forever, and then days will disappear in a second. A song or a smell will take you back decades or put you in the company of someone you have not seen for years. Then reality dumps you back into now. Your kids are born, are babies for a second, spend 10 minutes in school and are off living their own lives. It is impossible to conceive that there will not be enough time to do the things you want to do, to achieve the goals you set for yourself. Then you realize that you are nearly 60 wondering where the years went. Use your time well, enjoy time with those you love, do the things you want to do.

Lastly, be kind. Our digital age makes it far too easy to become oblivious to good manners and gracious actions. It remains true that few will remember what you have done, but most will remember how you made them feel. The Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you — has been solid guidance for centuries for good reason.

Congratulations and good luck.