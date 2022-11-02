Jim Paloucek: Base vote on merits, not political party

Next week, we will again experience the culmination of our democratic process with Election Day. For over 230 years, voters in our nation have gone to the polls, cast their ballots and respected the decisions made by the majority of their fellow citizens. But how does democracy survive in an environment so politically partisan that many will only recognize an election won by their favored candidate? What happens when the actual outcome determined by counting votes no longer matters; we simply line up behind our chosen party candidate as the winner regardless of facts. What happens when resorts to violence to reverse an election outcome seem more likely than any of us care to acknowledge?

Since the concept of a democratic republic has existed, the threat presented by unscrupulous office seekers, promising voters whatever they want in order to achieve power, has loomed. Written in approximately 375 B.C., Greek philosopher Plato’s “Republic” notes the threat and offers as a solution that candidates for office be required to have attained sufficient education, experience and integrity credentials to qualify to be on a ballot. Founding Father James Madison, instrumental in the development and ratification of our Constitution, recognized the danger and countered it with a balancing of powers between coequal branches of government, trusting that the competing ambitions of office holders in the separate branches would prevent the accumulation of too much power in too small a group.

Plato could not have imagined a world so dominated by partisanship that essentially nothing other than political affiliation mattered to voters. Madison would have been confounded by the idea that those in legislative branches would, in craven efforts to be reelected, bow to bullying from those in executive branches. And when voters cannot be bothered to take a half hour away from scrolling through social media and reconfiguring their fantasy football teams to thoughtfully consider the absurdity of campaign sloganeering — instead relying on party affiliation to cast their ballots — the entire foundation of democracy crumbles.

One need look no further than Nebraska’s gubernatorial election for a perfect example. The candidate overwhelmingly favored to be our state’s next governor is running on the undeniably politically popular promises of restructuring how state educational funding is distributed and capping local governments’ authority to levy property taxes. Currently, state education dollars are distributed based on a formula that accounts for districts’ capacity to generate revenue through property taxes. Under the promised scheme, the state’s money would be divided by the number of students and then disbursed based on where students attend school. The practical effect would be to reduce state dollars to urban schools by tens of millions of dollars, shifting that money to rural schools that receive basically nothing under the current formula. The other promise of capping school districts’ property tax levying authority would leave urban schools with unthinkable, unworkable revenue shortfalls.

Math proves the folly of these proposals. As does the irrefutable reality that, if the solutions to educational spending and the property tax burden were anywhere near as simple as these suggested “fixes,” they would have been implemented long ago. But data, facts and reality don’t matter; the candidate espousing this nonsense will almost certainly win election in the normal partisan landslide in our state. Worse yet, this political environment discourages thoughtful, pragmatic people with the expertise and capability to actually address issues from even seeking office.

We are collectively whistling past the graveyard of departed grand democracies that failed, until it was too late, to take seriously the threat of populist charlatans and power-hungry authoritarians achieving positions of governmental power. As we bury our heads in our phones, content with our modern-day version of bread and circuses, grifters and incompetents and would-be dictators tell us what we want to hear. They convince us that the only valid election is one that they win. We become more and more accepting of the idea that violence is justifiable to rectify an undesired outcome at the ballot box. The snowball gains speed as it rolls down the hill.

The old saw is that in a democracy, voters get the government they deserve. Let’s choose our representatives based on the relative merits of candidates instead of political party affiliation. Let’s be thoughtful about what we see in campaigns and reject those promising the undeliverable. Let’s vote in a way that encourages qualified people to run for office. Let’s prove ourselves deserving of better government.