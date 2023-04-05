“You don’t think we’re down here trying to do the right thing, do you?” That was the response I received from a Nebraska state senator over 30 years ago.

I had taken proposed legislation to the senator to fix errant language that prevented a statute from producing its intended effect. The statute is supposed to allow an insurance policyholder to recover attorney fees expended in obtaining payment under an insurance policy. The idea is that the benefit of an insurance policy should not be diminished by attorney fees that were incurred because of an insurance company’s wrongful refusal to pay; if the insurance company loses, it ought to reimburse the attorney fees so the policyholder is put in the position he or she would have been in if the company had made the payment it should have.

But because of a flaw in the law’s wording, policyholders who successfully pursued such payments from their insurance companies often were prevented from recovering their attorney fees. I had just represented a widower who had hired me to get his insurance company to pay the modest life insurance benefit provided under the policy he had taken out on his recently deceased wife. We were successful in getting the benefit paid, but the defect in the statutory language prevented recovery of the attorney fees from the insurance company. The good news was that the insurance company paid the amount owed under the policy; the bad news was that a not-insignificant portion of the payment was eaten up by attorney fees and expenses.

I explained the situation to the senator. The senator agreed that the problem ought to be fixed and that he would sponsor the bill. Then he heard from insurance lobbyists and related special-interest groups, people and organizations who had far more power to influence the senator’s constituents than I did. The senator was calling to let me know that he would not introduce the bill and to explain at considerable length the opposition he had heard from the insurance lobbyists and special-interest groups. When he finished, I asked, “Regardless of all that, don’t you still believe that fixing the law is the right thing to do?”

My question produced what I think was intended to be a tongue-in-cheek answer from the senator: the first sentence of this column. I did not think it was funny. I informed the senator that, yes, I thought that trying to do the right thing was exactly what they were down there doing. I thanked the senator for his interest and ended the conversation as quickly as I could without being rude.

Fast forward three decades to today when serious consideration of genuine public policy in the Unicameral has been brought to a virtual standstill by a plague-on-all-your-houses filibuster. The filibuster was instituted in response to the rash of partisan-fringe bills introduced this session, many of which are part of legislative packages pushed into Republican-dominated state legislatures by national far-right political organizations; bills that would restrict access to the ballot, prohibit parents from obtaining gender-affirming health care that their medical experts recommend for their children, ban books from school and public libraries, outlaw drag shows, criminalize education about our country’s history of racial injustice, mandate how local schools address bathroom use by transgender students. The list of bills that are raw pandering to the right-wing fringe goes on and on.

In times past, unserious bills like these would have been allotted their required committee hearings at which the sponsoring senators could do their campaign preening and sloganeering, after which the bills would have been held in committee and forgotten; legislative attention would instead focus on genuine governance. Now senators fear such a responsible reaction creates too much political risk, so they pretend instead that there is substance in this partisan swill and then act on that bit of fantasy. To minimize the damage that can result from such pretending, senators not under the sway of current Republican politics have resorted to bringing all business to a crawl.

Hope springs eternal. Maybe there are a few Republican senators with the political courage to make clear that they will not lend further support to any advancement of ideological, pandering bills and will pave a path to a return to regular order where thoughtful consideration of genuine governance policy can prevail. But until then, little will be accomplished, and it will be increasingly difficult to believe that our state senators are trying to do the right thing.