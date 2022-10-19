Jim Paloucek: Invest in the health of our community

This election, we are presented with an opportunity to make our community better for ourselves and coming generations. North Platte citizens will decide whether to impose a half-cent city sales tax to pay for renovating and expanding the recreation center, relocating and enhancing the skate park, and refurbishing Cody Park pool.

The Rec Center was built in 1976. It has served our town well; some major maintenance expenditures loom. But it is well past time to update and expand the facility and broaden the activities and services it can accommodate. The pool is too shallow to meet guidelines for hosting competitive swimming meets, and both leisure and fitness swimmers jockey to utilize the same space. Design and size constrictions limit exercise and fitness activities in the current structure.

The proposed expansion of the Rec Center would necessitate moving the current skate park. A skate park committee is already raising funds for relocation and enhancement of the skate park.

Cody Pool is nearly a century old. It has outlived its useful life expectancy. Upgrading the pool itself and renovation of the pool house are long overdue.

More and more citizens and visitors make use of recreation facilities as part of healthy lifestyles. Modern fitness opportunities appeal more to our children and make it more likely that they will make exercise part of their lives. Up-to-date fitness facilities are a necessary part of any realistic effort to grow our population, appeal to newcomers and get our kids to stay in or return to North Platte.

Cities and towns that invest in the fitness and well-being of their citizens make a clear and undeniable statement about the priority placed on healthy living and quality of life. Conversely, localities that scrimp on public recreation and spend the bare minimum, holding a stagnant line on facilities, send an entirely different message. As North Platte looks to the opening of the Sustainable Beef processing plant and development of the rail park, expanded and modernized recreation facilities are a natural part of that future.

The small bump in sales tax as a funding mechanism for the proposed upgrades makes far more sense than the alternative of an increase in property tax. Sales taxes are paid by anyone making purchases in the city; property taxes are paid only by those owning real estate in town. It is estimated that 25% of North Platte city sales taxes are paid by people who do not live in North Platte. The half-cent sales tax — 50 cents on every $100 of taxable sales — is expected to generate $3.2 million annually. Those quarters add up and spread the cost of the proposed improvements over a broader base than just upon those living in our city.

As you travel about, visit communities and just drive through towns, the quality and beauty of community structures emanate a sense of the level of pride residents have in the places where they live, saying something profound about how much they care about their friends, neighbors, children and grandkids. One cannot help but marvel at the many magnificent courthouses and schools across Nebraska, some built in the depths of the Great Depression or other times of financial uncertainty.

People who come together as a community to share the cost of making their community better by building solid and lasting structures where important community activity takes place generate positive legacies and self-perpetuating progress. It is a way of “paying it forward” and demonstrating to those who will come later a path for leaving things better for those yet to come.

Exercising, remaining fit and living a healthy lifestyle are vital to enjoying a high quality of life. Any road to a happy existence is enhanced by healthy habits that include regular exercise. One of the most important things communities can do to enhance quality of life is to provide top-notch, modern facilities to promote fitness and health. By voting “yes” on the recreation center ballot question, North Platte citizens can provide that invaluable opportunity to themselves and their neighbors.

By voting “yes,” we join the long line of generations who have made sacrifices, large and small, to make their communities better. Two quarters on $100 of taxable purchases is a small price to pay for providing more access to healthy activity and higher quality of life. Please vote “yes” on the recreation center ballot question.