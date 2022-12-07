Jim Paloucek: Legislature's secret ballot process for committee chairs holds off party politics

After the general election last month, a new Unicameral will convene in Lincoln in the new year. One of the Legislature’s first tasks will be adoption of the rules that will govern its operational procedures for this and the next session.

The use of secret balloting to select committee chairs will undoubtedly be a subject of debate, and it is likely to be heated despite the fact that the method has been used since the 1970s.

Some of that heat will be the result of actions taken by Chuck Herbster after he lost the Republican nomination for governor. Herbster pushed Unicameral candidates to commit to end the secret ballot process to determine legislative leadership posts.

Herbster’s none-too-subtle urgings were backed by the threat that he would contribute to the campaigns of candidates who pledged to end the secret ballot leadership selections. Herbster and others of his ilk believe that public votes on leadership will keep Democrats from being selected as committee chairs.

The applicable portion of the Nebraska Constitution, Article III, Section 11, says legislative votes and business are to be open and public except those that “may require secrecy” or “ought to be kept secret.”

If a senator or citizen genuinely believed that picking committee chairs by secret ballot for the last half century was unconstitutional or legally impermissible, it seems likely that question would have been brought for decision in a courtroom rather than just shouted on the floor of the Unicameral.

There is nothing legally or constitutionally suspect in our state legislature’s use of a non-public vote by its members to organize its own leadership, including the selection of committee chairs.

But that reality does not answer the question of whether the secret ballot process is the best way to pick those leaders.

Transparency is an important and desirable characteristic of our representative democracy.

Generally speaking, constituencies ought to know how their elected representatives vote on matters of public interest.

Particularly in our one-house Legislature, the committee system is an integral component to the development and progression of legislation. Chairpersons wield considerable influence over the workings of their committees.

There is merit to the idea that state senators should be accountable to the citizenry for their votes on selection of committee chairs.

On the other hand, George Norris’ vision for success in our unique single-house Legislature has its foundation on the principal of nonpartisanship, the idea that public policy decisions should be made on substantive considerations rather than a lining up by political affiliation.

In past rules debates, many thoughtful and well-respected Republican senators supported secret-ballot selection of committee chairs as the only way to prevent political partisanship from dominating the voting at the expense of good leadership. That mindset was advocated in 2020 by conservative Norfolk Republican state Sen. Mike Flood, who in 2022 was elected to serve as Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman.

Republican Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward echoed Flood’s position: “It shouldn’t be about who’s a Democrat and who’s a Republican. It should be about who has the best qualifications to lead.”

Nebraska has recently experienced all too much of the negative impact hard-ball political partisanship can wreak on thoughtful, informed, conscientious representation. One need recall no further into the past than Pete Ricketts’ use of his political popularity and a few spoonsful from the ocean that is his family’s fortune to successfully sustain campaigns against senators who failed to support his vetoes on death penalty and tax legislation.

Edmund Burke, an 18th-century Irish stateman and philosopher whose ideas and writings influenced the thinking of our country’s Founders, observed: “Your representative owes you not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

It is a lamentable reality that large numbers of voters and those they elect no longer find guidance in Burke’s two-and-a-half-century-old wisdom.

Sadly, we are of an era in which partisan political pressure may result in citizens’ representatives voting the party line rather than their best judgment — an era in which the benefit to Unicameral leadership determined by secret ballot outweighs the detriment to representative transparency.

Even more lamentable, given current predominance of citizens’ insistence that their opinions, well-informed and otherwise, reign and elected officials’ too-often concession to that abomination of the principles of representative democracy, it is easy to conclude that secret ballot selection of committee chairs is the better option. Let’s hope the custom holds.