Jim Paloucek: Let the people vote

In November’s general election, North Platte residents are likely to decide whether to add a half cent to the city sales tax to finance upgrading the Recreation Center, Cody Pool, and the skate park. The City Council voted Tuesday to send more than 2,000 signatures to the County Clerk for verification. If more than 1,059 signatures are verified, the issue will appear on the November ballot.

No one doubts that the nearly 50-year-old Rec Center and the 71-year-old Cody Pool need serious, expensive work. What is being decided now is whether that should be accomplished through the ambitious renovation, modernization and upgrade advanced by the group of our friends and neighbors appointed by past Mayor Dwight Livingston. That group has been studying the city’s recreation facilities’ problems and solutions for over six years.

There is no better-informed source for recommendations than this group. The members have given their time, expertise and passion developing these suggestions. Something needs to be done, and this group’s knowledgeable advice deserves serious consideration.

Adoption of the proposal would bring a fantastic community asset to reality here at the cost of 50 cents additional sales tax on a $100 purchase, $5 more on a $1,000 purchase, $50 more on a $10,000 purchase.

Nebraska law provides two primary ways to pay for capital improvements like those needed by our recreational facilities. Both involve issuing bonds.

One alternative is to repay the bonds using property tax revenue. The second option is to repay the bonds using sales tax revenue generated by a dedicated increase in local sales tax. Property taxes would be collected from those who own property in city limits. Sales taxes would be collected on all taxable sales within city limits.

The city government cannot implement either method of financing the capital improvement by vote of the council alone. Whether to issue bonds for the project and what will be the source of payment of the bonds must be decided by the voters.

There has been quite a dust up at City Hall over the question of getting a half-cent increase in sales tax to fund the recreation facilities’ upgrade on the ballot. One way for the citizens to be allowed to vote is for a super-majority of the council to put it on the ballot. Here, that means 6 of our 8 council members would have to vote to let the citizens decide.

Members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon, and Mark Woods made clear that they would not vote in the affirmative. So a group of interested citizens went to work. Tuesday afternoon, more than 2,150 signatures had been gathered on petitions that were presented to city officials.

On the surface, there are legitimate concepts of representative democracy behind Rieker, Tryon and Woods’ position. We elect representatives to make most of our public policy decisions. The idea is that we will democratically select trustworthy, informed, thoughtful people of integrity who will commit to study public questions in depth and make good decisions on our behalf.

Those principles have little application to the issue of the proposed sales tax increase to pay for recreation facilities’ upgrades which, by Nebraska law, cannot be imposed by the council but instead requires a vote of the people.

Further, Rieker, Tryon and Woods’ publicly-stated rationale for voting against letting citizens decide seems much more based on their personal agendas than it does on any thoughtful consideration of the proposal.

No principle of sound republican governance justifies granting the ideologically-based reaction of an elected politician more weight than any other citizen on an issue that requires a vote of the public.

The outcome on the proposed project and sales tax increase will be unknown until decided in an election. But we already know that there are silver linings to the dark cloud generated by the position taken by Rieker, Tryon and Woods.

One ray of sunshine is the civic engagement of those who led and supported the petition drive to put the question on the ballot. Another hopeful illumination is the spotlight shining on three council members’ ideologies which regularly result in opposition to government participation in making North Platte better.

And an optimist can’t help but trust that our representative democracy will address that in upcoming elections, too.