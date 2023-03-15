The first half of Nebraska’s Unicameral session is proving the destructive power of culture war non-issues generated by the social media fever swamps on the fringes of current politics when combined with a lack of courage among elected representatives.

In reaction to the introduction of purely partisan legislation that is appearing in many Republican-dominated state legislatures, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and others are using the rules of debate to bring business on the floor to a virtual standstill.

The primary targets of Cavanaugh’s ire are LB 574 and 575 introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in June 2022 after the death of Sen. Rich Pahls. LB 574 dictates what medical treatment can and cannot be provided to transgender minors.

Among other provisions, LB 575 requires transgender students to use school restrooms assigned to their biological birth gender.

Kauth has been unable to provide a single credibly verified problem over which bathroom a Nebraska transgender student used.

When issues have occurred in other states, the involved school officials and parents have come together around low-key, common-sense solutions, like assigning a smaller, private bathroom for use by students who prefer that to the community, gender-assigned bathrooms. For sure, that fix is far less right-wing-slogan friendly than Kauth’s bill. But it does address the situation without creating damage to a transgender student required to use the bathroom assigned to biological birth gender.

And, unlike 575’s divisive, one-size-fits-all mandate, such local, thoughtful, respectful solutions are consistent with Gov. Jim Pillen’s promise that not one single Nebraska kid will be left behind, a promise which seems to include transgender kids.

LB 574 inserts government into decision-making about medical care provided to transgender individuals younger than 19. Kauth and others supporting 574 are self-proclaimed conservatives who bemoan governmental intrusion in personal matters where government does not belong. But suddenly the Unicameral is in a better position than the involved parents, child and the family’s medical experts to decide what medical care is in the best interests of the child?

The medical evidence and data from relatively long-term, broad-based studies concludes that gender affirming care results in healthier people with significantly lower depression and suicide rates. But Nebraska’s rock-ribbed, ruby-red conservative senators are going to dictate to parents what care their children can receive?

Many similarly populist and equally hollow bills have been introduced: banning books, eliminating racial injustice from history instruction, replacing the Unicameral with an unconstitutional two-house legislature, imposing governor appointment of state school board leadership in place of elections, narrowing voting options, replacing all current taxation with an unproven “consumption” tax.

LB 574 — which Kauth has made her priority bill — LB 575, and other bills of their ilk are solutions in search of problems. These are culture war agenda items, dreamed up by demagogues, and pushed out to Republican-dominated state legislatures.

They are not serious legislation. Their real aims are sloganeering and populist politics. They produce little other than division that partisan politicians seek to exploit in service of their personal political ambitions.

So a few senators led by Cavanaugh are using the Legislature’s rules to expend the maximum amount of time allowed on every — every — matter brought to the floor, no matter how non-controversial, seeking to exhaust the session with a minimal amount of ideological harm having had the time to become law.

The problem is that meaningful, useful governance gets caught in the crossfire. Today, half of the session’s 45 days will be gone. When the remaining 45 days drain away, whatever is undone will remain undone.

The Unicameral’s speaker, LaVista Sen. John Arch, controls the order in which bills come to the floor. Strong speaker leadership would have made it clear to Kauth and others that prioritizing divisive, ideology-based bills would guarantee them a spot at the end of the agenda’s line and the speaker’s opposition.

Further, it takes 33 of the 49 senators to overcome a filibuster and bring a bill to a vote. There are 17 registered Democrats in the Legislature.

If only a handful of Republican senators committed to not allowing a vote on culture war bills like 574 and 575, perhaps that would provide a path to legitimate governance from this session.

Taking such a stand may bring the wrath of right-wing partisans. But sometimes an elected leader has an obligation to do the right thing regardless of the political ramifications, an obligation to exercise courageous leadership. Nebraska citizens and good governance are waiting.