Jim Paloucek: North Platte is busy getting better

It turns out that North Platte voters, at a rate of nearly 2-to-1, favor an extra half-cent on sales in city limits in order to finance the refurbishment and expansion of our aging Recreation Center, Cody Pool and skate park. That initiative passed with 4,372 votes in favor and 2,323 against.

To anyone paying attention, that result should come as no surprise. The most cursory review of all that is going on in our community should make it clear that stagnation and steady, slow decline will no longer be docilely tolerated here. Our renovated Canteen District is a reminder of the vital role historic buildings play in a vibrant city.

District 177 continues its transformation to a modern shopping center from the tired mall it was. Sustainable Beef and the rail park, once just concepts and wishful thinking, daily proceed to concrete reality.

Good things continue to happen to make affordable, decent housing more available. Take a drive around town; North Platte is busy getting better.

Yes, these good things have not spontaneously appeared from thin air. Nor do they happen without much private risk-taking, careful planning and hard work complemented by public support. The downtown rejuvenation is the result of investments by business owners and tax dollars spent on long-needed infrastructure upgrades; the improvements we now enjoy could not have happened without both. District 177 is the culmination of Nebraska investors taking a chance that they could only justify when tax incentives were extended by the city. Similarly, Sustainable Beef and the rail park would never have gotten past the drawing board without tax incentives and dollars from local, state and federal governments. Sitting around for decades insisting that the “free market” would address chronic housing shortages finally and thankfully gave way to realization that it would not; providing tax and other incentives in the residential housing market has that shortcoming moving in the right direction.

Progress rarely occurs in a vacuum of capable leadership, and ours is no exception. We elected Mike Jacobson to continue as our state senator with his decades of community service focused on economic development. Jacobson out-polled Chris Bruns by only 374 votes. In one of the most gracious election concessions imaginable, Lincoln County Commissioner Bruns committed to continue working collaboratively to maintain our area’s positive momentum.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher has proved himself to be a steady hand on the tiller of city government. Brian Flanders, Brad Garrick, Ty Lucas, Jim Nisley and Pete Volz provide a solid majority on our City Council committed to progress. The significance of Gary Person’s expertise and hard work leading the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. cannot be overstated. Tell these public servants thanks. Express your approval of their efforts.

But know that the good things we are experiencing cannot happen without the steady support and occasional insistence of you, the good people of North Platte. We have no better example of the importance of citizens’ involvement in civic concerns than the modern recreation facilities which will soon grace our fair city as the result of the landslide vote of the public on Nov. 8. But that opportunity to improve our community was almost precluded by three City Council members. Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods denied the necessary super-majority council vote to put the half cent sales tax increase on the ballot.

Their recalcitrance necessitated a last-minute, grass-roots petition drive that garnered more than twice the number of signatures required to get the measure before the voters.

Make no mistake, those three council members almost prevented citizens from voting 4,372 to 2,323 to make those community improvements happen. It is a powerful reminder that progress’s path is strewn with obstacles and often opposed by those in powerful positions.

It is easy to be complacent, to assume that someone else will take up the burden, to give up when confronted with the difficulty of bringing about positive change. But in our community, there is a groundswell of insistence that North Platte not only can be, but that it will be, an even better place to live, work, raise families and retire.

Our public square is no longer dominated by voices droning dozens of reasons why progress cannot happen. Instead, we are listening to, following the lead of, and working alongside those who have figured out a way to bring good things to reality here. Let’s keep at it.