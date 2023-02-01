Jim Paloucek: Pluses, negatives to Gov. Pillen's fiscal proposals

Gov. Pillen’s initiatives related to public education funding aimed at easing the property tax burden are encouraging; some of his other fiscal proposals generate cause for concern.

The governor advocates for more state dollars for schools, including a $1,500 per student stipend that would result in additional funds being received by rural schools and increased state monetary support of special education state-wide — guaranteeing that state revenue to large, urban districts would go up too.

In all, the governor’s education proposals would add $260 million annually to the state’s obligation to K-12 public education funding, an increase of more than 20% of current levels of state aid.

On the bright side, Pillen’s plan finally says — outloud — that achieving property tax relief depends on more state revenue dollars being spent on public education. That is a truth that neither of our last two governors would admit, much less confront.

Nebraska is currently 49th in the percent of its public education dollars provided by state sources. Those state sources are primarily state sales and state income taxes.

Our recent past governors and, with few exceptions, state legislators have collectively dug in their heels on additional state dollars being dedicated to public education to, in part, maintain sales and income tax rates.

The effect has been increased reliance on local funding, principally property taxes, to pay the expense of educating our kids. A result has been dramatically increased property taxes.

For at least 15 years, any serious, thoughtful consideration of public education finances concluded that more state dollars would have to be dedicated to public K-12 funding to ease the property tax burden.

It is good that Pillen acknowledges that hard reality and confronts it dramatically with proposals to dedicate meaningful additional state dollars to public education.

But Pillen’s eagerness to significantly increase spending of state dollars on so many fronts while at the same time cutting the state income tax rate raises questions about the sincerity of the commitment to increased dollars for public education. When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority.

As governor-elect, Pillen agreed to a 22% pay raise for Nebraska’s state troopers, the largest raise negotiated by that union in two decades. He also seeks to grant raises ranging from 10% to 27% for other state workers.

The governor advocates spending $574 million to build the Perkins County canal to retain rights to South Platte River water under a century-old compact with Colorado.

He wants to add $95 million to $250 million already tentatively earmarked, none of it yet spent, to build a new penitentiary.

Pillen seeks to devote $100 million in state matching funds to obtain $400 million in federal funds for highway projects.

At the same time, the governor urges reduction of the top income tax rate to 3.99%. Fully implemented, such a tax cut would reduce annual state revenues by $840 million by 2028 under Pillen’s own estimate and over $1.1 billion in 2027 according to an analysis by the Open-Sky Institute.

Granting overdue, well-deserved pay raises; spending huge sums on desired projects; and cutting income taxes are politically popular. And Nebraska’s coffers are presently full to overflowing thanks to more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds and above-anticipated revenue generation from a couple of years of a strong agriculture economy. But spending money and cutting taxes in the wake of a unique revenue generation cycle is not responsible fiscal planning.

Nebraska depends upon agriculture; over 20% of our economy is ag-related, as are one in four jobs in the state. When commodity prices are solid, farmers and ranchers do well, and so do those who provide them products and services. But commodity prices go down too; when they do, our state’s economy suffers, and state revenues decline.

Responsible fiscal management requires planning for good times and bad, regardless of political considerations. That requires setting priorities.

A temporary cash-flush state government is not an endless source of money and tax cuts. Even Santa has only so many reindeer and must deal with limited sled space.

If our new governor is serious about the commitment to adequate state funding of K-12 public education on a sustainable basis, some other less important spending and his aggressive tax-cut proposals will need to be trimmed.

We will soon see if Pillen is serious about public education fiscal policy or is only interested in being the next-in-line sloganeer in chief for the Cornhusker State.