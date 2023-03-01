Local control is a political principle based on the idea that the best level of government to make any particular decision is the one closest to the people most impacted by that decision — the people who will be most frequently affected by it, who will be paying for it. In broad terms, the idea is that it makes more sense for North Platte’s city government to decide where to put stop signs on Buffalo Bill Avenue than Lincoln County government, the state of Nebraska or the federal government.

Local control recognizes that one-size-fits-all solutions rarely deliver, that conditions particular to one town or even different neighborhoods in the same town often require subtle tweaks or sometimes completely different approaches to address the same problem. Local control reflects the reality that people are more willing to accept decisions, even those they disagree with, if they have been made by representatives who are most familiar with and nearest to the subject matter of the decision. Local control affords the most direct and informed accountability for decision-making; a citizen’s complaint to city officials about lousy snow removal on her street has far more leverage than a citizen’s email to the White House about immigration concerns.

For as long as concepts of public education have been around in our country, those concepts have gone hand-in-hand with the knowledge that local control is vital to quality governance of public schools. In one form or another, public schools are primarily governed by boards composed of people living in the communities where that education is being delivered. School board members are elected by the very people whose children are attending those schools and the very taxpayers who are paying the property taxes that, in significant part, fund them. School board members are neighbors to the parents, students, teachers and administrators at the schools they govern. Through elections, citizens select the candidates they have the most trust in to study the questions and issues and make the best decisions on what can be difficult questions that may require unpopular answers.

Public education in North Platte is far better served when decisions about what goes on in our community’s schools are made by our six school board members — the ones we elected, the ones who live in our town, the ones most directly accountable to us for what goes on with our students — than the 49 state senators representing constituencies all across Nebraska, the vast majority from Lincoln and Omaha where, quite regularly, schools’ problems and what works in education are markedly different than here.

Likely without exception, all 49 state senators would tout the vital importance of local control in public education. Yet there is a barrage of legislation pending in our nominally nonpartisan, Republican-dominated unicameral that would drastically reduce local school boards’ authority to make decisions on local public education. A bill to grant tax credits for dollars sent to private schools would have the practical effect of allowing those private schools to decide how to use tax dollars with no accountability to the taxpayer. Newly installed Education Committee chairman Sen. Dave Murman, a farmer from Glenvil, introduced legislation that would make it easier to ban books from school libraries and forbid instruction about racism’s role in our country’s history. A bill introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in June 2022, would impose requirements for transgender students’ bathroom use. When asked, neither Murman nor Kauth could identify a single instance in a Nebraska public school in which the subject of their bills was a problem.

This proposed Nebraska legislation offensive to local control mirrors similar packages supported by national culture warriors and grievance mongers and has been introduced in other Republican-dominated state legislatures. The agenda urged by Murman, Kauth and others of their ilk would replace local control of public education with ideologically divisive nonsense. These officials are falling for far away political charlatans’ efforts to turn nonexistent partisan political boogeymen into problems requiring contentious action that will only serve the personal political ambitions of those insistent on turning some of “us” into groups of “them.”

History teaches that parents, teachers, students and local school officials are best able to solve the intricacies and complexities of the particular problems in their specific schools. Nebraska legislators will do well to genuinely commit to principles of local control and reject politically partisan efforts to superimpose culture-war sloganeering on educational matters.