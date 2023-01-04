Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders

In considering today’s opening of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature, one ponders the effectiveness of making New Year’s resolutions for others — specifically elected officials. It is hard to imagine that the success rate could be much worse than for our own about losing weight and getting more exercise. So here goes.

A solid resolution for Gov.-elect Jim Pillen would be a little thoughtful, realistic consideration of how his purported policy agenda might be moved forward. Pillen refused to debate his general election opponent and avoided in-depth interaction with the press during the campaign. But since being elected, he has granted interviews to the Omaha World-Herald and nebraskaexaminer.com about plans for his administration; both were published in the last two weeks. Pillen’s comments are, to be charitable, substance-free platitudes. To the extent anything can be gleaned from our next state chief executive’s words, his plan is to deliver lower taxes, particularly real estate taxes, and more and better state and local government services through mass inspiration of governmental employees. Somehow — not specifically explained by Pillen — this newly inspired group of workers will produce the long-promised political holy grail of reduced spending and improved and expanded services.

Gee, why didn’t Pillen’s two staunchly conservative Republican gubernatorial predecessors think of that? If only Dave Heineman had spent his 10 years as governor, and Pete Ricketts his eight, inspiring public employees, the property tax burden would be gone, state income and sales taxes would be next to nothing, and our roads, schools, policing and public safety net needs would easily be adequately covered. Look, if it were easy, it would have already been accomplished. If solving the issues of property taxes, public school funding, criminal justice reform and improving our road system could be addressed by the superficial and simplistic vision Pillen espouses, they would have long ago ceased to be issues. If Pillen doesn’t understand that, perhaps he could resolve to at least stay out of the way of others willing to take on the difficult, grinding, often unpopular work of honestly governing.

And that takes us to our state senators meeting today in Lincoln to open this year’s 90-day legislative session. How long could members of the Unicameral keep a resolution to make decisions on the merits of the issues that come before them? An early test will be votes on procedural rules, particularly the rule on election of committee chairs. Since the early 1970s, leadership of the senate’s committees has been decided by secret ballot votes. This process has allowed senators to vote for the best-qualified colleague, regardless of political party affiliation, without risking retribution for failing to vote a partisan agenda line. In a New Year’s Eve letter, two former speakers of the Legislature and 11 other respected senators urge retaining the secret ballot leadership votes.

Another test of such a resolution by state senators will come if serious legislation related to state aid to public schools and property tax reduction comes before the body. Nebraska is second or third from the bottom among states when it comes to the percentage of public-school funding provided by state rather than local resources. The primary local tax revenue resource is the dreaded property tax; the state’s are sales and income taxes. For at least the last 18 years, Republican governors, in pursuit of their own personal political popularity and ambitions, have refused to increase the percentage of public-school funding provided by the state, thus allowing them to keep state income and sales tax rates level. The practical effect of that pandering, however, is increasing property taxes as local school districts fill the void left by the lack of state revenue. Heineman and Ricketts both found plenty of support among Unicameral members who loudly bemoaned high property taxes but refused to dedicate more state dollars to public-school aid.

Any thoughtful consideration of property tax relief and public-school funding recognizes the hard reality that reducing Nebraska real estate taxes is dependent upon increasing the amount of state income and sales tax revenue dedicated to public school funding. It remains to be seen whether enough state senators will work honestly within that reality to produce some property tax relief and some measure of school funding equity.

The proof of whether these external New Year’s resolutions are kept won’t be long in the making. We will probably know much sooner than most of us are off our promised diet and exercise routines.