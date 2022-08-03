Jim Paloucek: Ruminations on Rec, rails and rent rates

Hot and humid weather encourages thoughts on random topics; maybe it is all the time spent inside where the air-conditioner hum rules the day. In any event, here are some observations on scattered topics recently in our local news.

Recreation Center: The community committee that has been studying the recreation center since 2019 is advocating update to both the physical facility and the way the rec center is operated. Renovation of and addition to the current structure is part of the recommendation. So too is the idea of reducing the city’s operating costs by partnering with the Scottsbluff Family YMCA to manage the facility, something the Scottsbluff Y is agreeable to and has concrete plans for putting into effect. Financing the renovation and addition would involve private fundraising and a half-cent city sales tax that would have to be approved by North Platte voters. Whether to put the sales tax increase on the November general election ballot was on Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda.

If this current idea is not implemented, the realities of our existing rec center will remain, and the aging of the facility will continue. Wellness and recreation concepts have changed dramatically since the rec center was built in the mid-1970s. The current building does not suit modern demands for activities and services. The suggested updates will enhance North Platte’s attractiveness as a place to live and visit and expand our citizens’ access to opportunities for healthy exercise. It is time to get this addressed. It is also time to acknowledge our appreciation of the citizens on the committee who have dedicated their time, expertise, and passion to this effort. We are in their debt.

Two-person rail crews: Local reaction to the Federal Railroad Administration’s proposed regulation requiring two-person crews under most circumstances has been largely, if not unanimously, favorable. In our railroad town and neighboring rural communities and areas, the safety needs for such a rule seem obvious. Health emergencies occur, even to those operating trains, and having another person on board will mean the difference for a crew member’s survival of such an occurrence. And regardless of advances in remote control technology, that machinery is not foolproof; two people on board to be sure a train stops seems small economic concession for the assurance to safety that is provided.

But isn’t the two-person crew rule just the sort of regulation from far-off Washington, D.C., that is routinely denounced as governmental overreach in these parts? Obviously, there would be savings for railroad companies if the payroll for running a train down the rails was cut in half, and remote control is generally reliable. Why shouldn’t we leave the size of the crew to free market forces that many of our friends and neighbors insist should be the end-all-be-all in economic matters? Well, because of the safety concerns for the public and crew members, that’s why. Can regulation go overboard? Absolutely. But the two-person rail crew rule illustrates that a blanket condemnation of regulation from Washington paints with too broad a brush. Many, many considerations — certainly those around people’s safety — justifiably outweigh a simple economic analysis. And that observation is true regardless of whose ox is being gored.

Housing project: The City Council’s approval of $1.87 million in tax increment financing for the Chamber’s housing project north of the cemetery was welcome good news. But it did not come without its share of irony in the council’s discussion. The project will result in 51 lots with full infrastructure — street and utilities — in place. The Chamber will pass along the savings generated by TIF to the home purchasers, thereby adding needed affordable supply to meet the demand for places to live.

Council member Donna Tryon voted against TIF for the project, noting that many who work in North Platte don’t live here “… because our cost of living is higher, especially the rent.” The primary purpose of the housing development is to add to the supply of affordable housing in our city; if successful, rents should come down, encouraging more who are employed in North Platte to live here. Thankfully, other than Tryon and Mark Woods, our City Council members recognize and support a solution to the problem Tryon articulated. Let those members know you appreciate it.

Stay safe, cool and hydrated, friends and neighbors.