As our weather lurches in fits and starts from winter to spring, I am taking in the blankets I have wrapped around my underground sprinkler backflow device while looking at forecast highs in the 80s midweek. Our annual season of renewal and hope is also a time to reflect on all we have to be grateful for in North Platte and Lincoln County. A drive around our community is an opportunity to marvel at things greening up, daffodils and tulips blooming, and flowering trees in their seasonal glory. Redevelopment projects and ongoing construction in our town are in full evidence, too.

Work at District 177 continues the transition from a worn-out mall to a modern shopping, restaurant and residential center. Tenants are moving into retail and apartment space in the new V-shaped building that fronts District 177. The structure that will be home to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers moves toward completion. Transformation of the main structure of the old mall progresses. When work is complete, District 177 will beautifully complement the renovation of our downtown Canteen District.

A cruise of Newberry allows a glimpse of the conversion of North Platte’s old sewage lagoon into Sustainable Beef’s state-of-the-art beef processing plant. Fill dirt is raising the retired lagoon bed out of the flood zone. The owners’ and investors’ vision of this value-added agriculture industry in the heart of cattle, corn and transportation country becomes more and more a clear and concrete reality, offering our community a golden opportunity for extending our economic base.

A check of goings-on at City Hall bodes well for additional near-term investment to address our chronic housing shortage. The process of approving tax increment financing nears completion for the Victory Village project that will add 120 apartment units to the 80 that have already been built at A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. Steps to annex 65 acres near North Platte Community College’s north campus have been initiated to make way for Chief Development’s housing project.

That news is on top of the recent approval of TIF financing that will bring to life Wilkinson Cos.’ $16 million truck stop project in the ever-vacant northeast quadrant of North Platte’s east I-80 interchange. The rail park near Hershey continues its march toward becoming reality. And contracts have been approved with the firm that will design and oversee the expansion and renovation of the Recreation Center and Cody Pool after the citizen petition drive for that improvement was approved by voters nearly 2-to-1 in the 2022 general election.

The benefits to North Platte and the area from these projects — and others too numerous to mention — are difficult to quantify. The construction alone involves huge numbers of good jobs; when the structures are complete, they will be filled with workers in good jobs. Purchases of building materials keep suppliers busy and produce sales tax revenue. Development of previously vacant land increases valuations and broadens the property tax base. The shortage of available, quality housing is lessened. Quality of life increases when shopping, eating, residential and recreation opportunities expand. North Platte is recognizing and realizing its potential in ways that only a decade ago would have seemed impossible.

Council members Jim Nisley, Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders are community leaders reliably paving the way to a better future. Mayor Brandon Kelliher has provided steady, positive leadership. The expertise and experience of North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. President Gary Person continues to pay dividends; in April’s well-deserved recognition, Gary was named 2023 Housing Champion at the Nebraska Investment and Finance Authority’s Innovation Expo in Lincoln. If you get the chance, tell these people thanks.

While you are at it, give yourself a humble pat on the back, too. You are among a citizenry that has elected and supported a working majority of local office holders who are pragmatic and non-ideological, who are optimistic and bullish on North Platte’s future. You are among people who donate time and money to causes that make North Platte a better place to be. You live, work and shop here with your neighbors. You perform the everyday, responsible tasks that collectively fashion a prospering society. We have had lingering frosts and some nights that required wrapping our pipes, but spring is here. Enjoy the warm sunshine. And keep it up.